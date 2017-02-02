Preview: Blackhawks at Coyotes

The Chicago Blackhawks aren't getting much bang for their buck from their vaunted second line, with Artem Anisimov struggling to find the words in much the same manner as he's struggled to find the net in the last 11 games. Anisimov, Artem Panarin and reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane look to rediscover their scoring touch as the Blackhawks bid to snap a three-game skid on Thursday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes.

"It's hard to explain," Anisimov told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday. "The game's just not coming our way. We just need to find a way - find a way to click again, and score goals, and create chances. We're going to find it." Anisimov and Panarin are mired in respective 11- and nine-game scoring droughts while Kane has tallied just three times in his last 11 games for the Blackhawks. Arizona, which concludes its five-game homestand on Thursday, saw its season-high three-game winning streak end with Tuesday's 3-2 setback to Los Angeles. Workhorse goaltender Mike Smith turned aside 36 shots in that contest and made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to Chicago on Dec. 6.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (30-17-5): Marian Hossa tallied twice in Chicago's victory over Arizona in December and hopes another encounter with the Coyotes will provide a jolt to the team's ailing offense. The 38-year-old Hossa has been held off the scoresheet in three straight games after collecting two goals and three assists in the previous three. Fellow forward Dennis Rasmussen netted his team's lone goal in a 3-1 setback to San Jose on Tuesday and also tallied in the first meeting with Arizona. Marcus Kruger is expected to return to the lineup after missing the opener of the road trip due to illness.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (16-27-6): Arizona's fourth line has stepped up with at least one goal in each of the last three games. Ryan White is responsible for two tallies in the last three contests, Jordan Martinook scored versus the Kings and rookie Lawson Crouse notched a pair of assists for his first career multi-point performance. "They work," coach Dave Tippett told AZCentral.com. "They compete. They're in people's faces. They hunt down loose pucks. When the puck goes to the net, they go after it. All the above."

OVERTIME

1. Chicago G Corey Crawford owns a 7-2-2 career mark against Arizona.

2. The Coyotes are just 4-7-0 against Central Division foes while the Blackhawks are 8-3-2 versus Pacific representatives.

3. Chicago is 1-for-20 on the power play in its last eight games to drop to 20th in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Coyotes 2