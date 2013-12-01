Blackhawks 5, Coyotes 2: Patrick Kane and Marian Hossa each recorded a goal and an assist as Chicago completed its seven-game road trip with its sixth consecutive victory.

Andrew Shaw, defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and Brandon Bollig also tallied for the Blackhawks, who have allowed fewer than three goals in each of their last five contests. Blue-liners Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook notched two assists apiece while Antti Raanta made 31 saves in winning for the second time in as many NHL starts.

Rob Klinkhammer and Martin Hanzal scored for Phoenix, which fell to 0-1-1 against Chicago this season. Mike Smith stopped 31 shots as the Coyotes dropped to 1-2-1 in their last four contests.

Kane opened the scoring 2:34 into the contest, deflecting Hossa’s one-timer from the right point past Smith during a power play for his 16th goal. Shaw doubled the lead on a backhander from the slot at 9:18 and Hjalmarsson scored from the top of the slot less than two minutes later for a 3-0 cushion.

The Coyotes got on the board at 5:52 of the second as defenseman Michael Stone banked a pass from the right point off the end boards to Klinkhammer, who tucked in the puck at the right post. Hanzal converted a pass from Radim Vrbata during a man advantage with 4:04 left in the session to get Phoenix within one, but Bollig beat Smith from the inner edge of the left faceoff circle midway through the third to put Chicago in control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams were 1-for-5 on the power play. ... Coyotes captain Shane Doan registered three shots and a minus-1 rating in just over 18 1/2 minutes of ice time after skipping Friday’s practice with a lower-body issue. ... Kane has recorded at least one point in 13 of his last 14 games.