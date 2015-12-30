Blackhawks power past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The power was back in the Chicago offense, and it started with the power play.

The Blackhawks scored on all three power play chances in the first period for a lead they never lost, and right winger Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists in a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Tuesday.

Chicago, which had one goal in its last two games, is in the top four in the NHL with a 21.4 conversion rate on the power play.

“I think the biggest thing is we have two good units,” said Kane, who assisted on the first two goals.

“If one power play is hot, usually they will start. If the other one doesn’t start, it wants to get out there and have a chance to cash in. That’s the biggest thing, a lot of depth.”

Defenseman Duncan Keith, center Artem Anisimov and center Artemi Panarin scored on the power play in the first period as the Blackhawks (21-13-4) broke a two-game losing streak with their seventh victory in Arizona in the last eight games.

Coyotes right winger Shane Doan had his second career hat trick, and his goal with 28 seconds remaining was the 379th of his career, tying Dale Hawerchuk’s franchise record. Doan has 11 goals, seven in his last nine games.

”I‘m a big fan of his,“ Doan said. ”That’s pretty special. I wish it had come on a different night.

“We had moments when we were good. But give them credit. You give them opportunities, they are going to score. They have some skill over there that can make plays, and they did. We have to be better.”

Kane scored his 22nd goal for a 5-2 lead late in the second period, extending his NHL scoring lead to 53 points. He has a point in 33 of 38 games this season, and his 26-game scoring streak that ended Dec. 15 is the longest in league history by an American-born player.

“He’s a special player,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “Recognition with the puck. Finish. A threat every time he touches it. That line was dangerous every time they touched it. He keeps getting better every year. It’s been fun.”

Blackhawks left winger Andrew Desjardins scored twice, his second and third goals of the season. His first was a softy that got under replacement goaltender Louis Domingue’s right pad early in the second period.

Desjardins’ second goal, which was stopped by Domingue but caromed in off Arizona defenseman Niklas Grossman, gave Chicago a 6-2 at 5:04 of the third period.

“I don’t know if those were called goal-scorer goals, but I’ll take them,” Desjardins said. “Just trying to get pucks to the net, and good things happen.”

Doan and defenseman Connor Murphy scored later in the third period before center Jonathan Toews scored a short-handed goal into an empty with 1:39 remaining. Doan finished the scoring.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford made 32 saves.

Arizona goaltender Anders Lindback recorded only two saves before being replaced by Domingue at the start of the second period, when Chicago led 3-2. He had 19 stops.

“We give up five shots and we’re down 3-2, which is crazy,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “We kept competing, but it is hard to chase the game.”

The Blackhawks scored two power play goals in the first eight minutes before Doan scored his first goal, when Crawford muffed a bouncing puck and it hopped over his glove at 10:18 of the first period, five seconds after the Blackhawks killed a power play.

Defenseman Zbynek Michalek tied it at 2 at 12:07 of the first period, but Panarin’s 11 goal of the season came 13 seconds into the Blackhawks’ third power play, at 19:08 of the period.

NOTES: Coyotes C Antoine Vermette won a Stanley Cup with Chicago last season, when he joined the Blackhawks in a trade-deadline deal that brought D Klas Dahlbeck and the 30th pick in the 2015 draft, RW Nick Merkley, to Arizona. Vermette returned to the Coyotes after signing a two-year, $7.5 million free-agent deal last summer. ... With Martin Hanzal (lower body) and D Boyd Gordon (upper body) out, the Coyotes recalled LW Craig Cunningham and C Laurent Dauphin. Dauphin made his NHL debut on the Coyotes’ fourth line. Hanzal has missed eight of the last nine games. ... Chicago D David Rundblad cleared waivers Tuesday after recording two assists in nine games this season. ... Coyotes junior C Christian Dvorak and junior LW Ryan MacInnis, son of long-time NHL D Al MacInnis, are members of the U.S. World Junior team. C Dylan Strome and LW Brendan Perlini, the two most recent Coyotes first-round draft picks, skate for Team Canada. Coyotes prospects G Eric Kallgren, RW Jens Looke and RW Anton Karlsson play for Sweden. First-round games conclude New Year’s Eve in Helsinki, Finland.