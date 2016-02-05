Toews nets OT winner for Blackhawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Jonathan Toews may have skipped the All-Star Game, but he sure loves the 3-on-3 format.

The Chicago center scored his fifth overtime game-winner of the season with 28.5 seconds remaining as the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 5-4 on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

Toews had two goals for the Blackhawks in a game in which eight different players scored.

Corey Crawford made 24 saves for Chicago while Louis Domingue had 35 for Arizona.

“I‘m just getting opportunities and if you get a few early in the season you feel confident in that situation,” said Toews of his five overtime goals. “I think I had at least four shifts in overtime, and the play is going back and forth so somebody is going to score. It’s nice that I’ve been able to cash in.”

Chicago thought it had taken a 1-0 lead when right winger Marian Hossa banked a backhand off Coyotes defenseman Klas Dahlbeck’s shin pad and past Domingue, but officials ruled that Hossa interfered with Domingue’s stick before the shot.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was incensed by the call and drew a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On the ensuing power play, Arizona center Martin Hanzal corralled a puck in the corner of the Chicago zone and fed defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson as he crashed the net. Ekman-Larsson beat Crawford high to the glove side for a 1-0 lead at 17:12 of the first period.

”I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke,“ Hossa said of his disallowed goal. ”I tried to battle in front of the net and I didn’t have any intention to try to touch the goalie.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the playoffs, if this is going to be the call after good goals, but I don’t think its good for the league.”

Hossa got the disallowed goal back 2:53 into the second period when he beat Coyotes center Boyd Gordon in a footrace from the corner to the net. Hossa pulled Domingue off the post as he cut across the slot and slipped it in the open side to tie the game at 1.

The Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead 1:07 later on Toews’ third short-handed goal of the season. Hossa carried the puck up the right wing with Hanzal draped all over him. Despite the coverage, Arizona forward Mikkel Boedker cheated toward Hossa, allowing him to pass across to an unmarked Toews, who deked Domingue to the ice and backhanded the puck into the net.

Coyotes right winger Anthony Duclair was back on the play but never picked up Toews.

“Duclair is right with Toews, and he just goes for a skate,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “That’s just a young mistake. Boeds should have switched over but he thinks Duclair is taking Toews.”

After Blackhawks left winger Andrew Shaw took a run at Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek behind the Coyotes net, earning a double minor, Arizona tied the game on Boedker’s 13th goal of the season from the left circle at 12:34 of the second period. It was Boedker’s first goal in 16 games.

The Coyotes took a 3-2 lead nine seconds later when left winger Jordan Martinook got enough stick on a rebound of center Brad Richardson’s shot to push it past Crawford.

Chicago right winger Patrick Kane scored his league-leading 31st goal from the right circle when he beat Domingue between the pads to tie the game at 3-3 at14:10.

Chicago defenseman Michal Rozsival scored his first goal of the season and first since Dec. 5, 2014, when he took a feed from center Artem Anisimov at the doorstep for an easy tap-in and a 4-3 lead at 7:18 of the third period.

Coyotes right winger Shane Doan tied the game at 4 on a wraparound at 11:30 for his team-leading 18th goal of the season to at least earn the Coyotes a point.

“It was big getting the one point but we’ve got to find ways to get that second one,” Doan said. “Right now in the division, everything is so tight. Two points are important.”

NOTES: The Coyotes recalled RW Steve Downie from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, but he was not in the lineup. ... Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews was back in the lineup after serving an automatic one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game. Toews told reporters he was dealing with body aches and had trouble sleeping, and even breathing on the ice for the team’s last game before the break against Carolina. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. ... Coyotes coach Dave Tippett gave his team an unexpected day off from practice Wednesday after the team played poorly in its first game back from the All-Star break. Tippett said a couple unidentified players came in ill and he didn’t want the illness to spread so he sent everyone home. ... Coyotes D Nicklas Grossmann was a healthy scratch.