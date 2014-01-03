Preview: Blackhawks at Devils

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the New Jersey Devils Friday with points in each of their last eight games (5-0-3) and 12 of their last 13 (8-1-4). The league-leading Blackhawks are 10-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents and have not lost in regulation in six contests against Metropolitan Division foes. New Jersey’s only regulation setback in eight games (5-1-2) came in Chicago on Dec. 23 and the Devils are 1-4-0 against the Central Division.

New Jersey has alternated between goaltenders Martin Brodeur and Cory Schneider, but the former is set to make a second consecutive start Friday after Schneider allowed five goals in the team’s previous meeting with the Blackhawks. Chicago welcomed Corey Crawford back to the lineup Thursday after the netminder missed 10 games with a lower-body injury. The Devils are struggling to score with just seven goals in their last four games - a worrisome trend matching up against the Blackhawks’ offense, which averages over 3.7 goals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MSG Plus

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (28-7-8): Antti Raanta, who earned his first career shutout in his last outing, could see another start Friday if the Blackhawks want to limit Crawford’s workload. Patrick Kane has been held without a point in consecutive games for the first time in two months after finishing December with 23. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Kane was named to the United States Olympic team on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-16-8): Veteran forward Patrik Elias is expected to miss Friday’s game with a combination of injuries after being hurt in Tuesday’s contest. Defenseman Anton Volchenkov has been sidelined for the last two contests due to “total body soreness” and is considered day-to-day, weakening a defense that has gone without Adam Larsson (lower-body) since Nov. 23. Adam Henrique has scored in each of the last three tilts after enduring a 12-game goal drought.

OVERTIME

1. Schneider reportedly came close to making the U.S. Olympic team, but was passed over in favor of Detroit G Jimmy Howard.

2. The Blackhawks are 16-for-58 on road power-play opportunities and have scored with the man advantage in each of their last seven away contests.

3. New Jersey is 8-0-1 at home against Chicago, dating back to Jan. 19, 2000. Brodeur has been in net for all nine games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Devils 2