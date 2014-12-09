Preview: Blackhawks at Devils

Winners of six in a row and nine of 10, the Chicago Blackhawks could be in for even more good news when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Coach Joel Quenneville told reporters following Monday’s practice that he expects the return of Patrick Sharp from a 14-game absence due to a lower-body injury. “Watching practice today, he looked pretty good with those two guys,” Quenneville said of pairing the team’s leading scorer last season with center Andrew Shaw and left wing Bryan Bickell on the third line.

As for the club’s top unit, Marian Hossa scored twice and Brandon Saad collected a goal and an assist as Chicago skated to a 3-1 triumph over Nashville on Saturday. The well-rested Blackhawks will face the Devils, who saw Jaromir Jagr celebrate his 1,500th NHL game by scoring his 710th career goal and setting up Adam Henrique’s go-ahead power-play tally in a 2-1 win over Carolina on Monday. The 42-year-old Czech increased his point total to 1,772 to move past Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time list and needs one assist to tie Steve Yzerman for seventh place.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (18-8-1): Chicago overcame the loss of Sharp to post an 11-3-0 record in his absence. “The team’s been playing great, no question about that,” Sharp said. “I‘m just trying to come back and find a role, play the way I know I can, and try to help the team even more.” Should Sharp replace Joakim Nordstrom in the lineup, agitator Daniel Carcillo likely would be paired with Marcus Kruger and Ben Smith on the fourth line.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-13-4): Veteran Scott Gomez notched a pair of assists to record his first points of his second stint with the team. The 34-year-old Gomez has set up 336 goals with New Jersey, moving past Kirk Muller for fifth place on the franchise list - and resides one shy of defenseman Scott Stevens. “He’s been a nice addition for us at the right time,” coach Peter DeBoer said of Gomez, who was drafted by the team in 1998.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Scott Darling, who is expected to start Tuesday, posted his third win in four games by turning aside 32 shots against the Predators.

2. DeBoer told reporters that D Eric Gelinas was benched during the third period of Monday’s tilt for “not injury reasons.” He did not elaborate on whether or not Gelinas would be in the lineup versus the Blackhawks.

3. Chicago D Niklas Hjalmarsson did not practice on Monday for an undisclosed reason but is expected to play versus New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Devils 1