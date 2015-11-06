Preview: Blackhawks at Devils

After squandering a five-goal, first-period performance in their last contest, the Chicago Blackhawks look to prevent their fourth loss in five outings on Friday when they face the New Jersey Devils. Patrick Kane extended his point streak to eight games by collecting a goal and an assist for the second straight contest in Chicago’s stunning 6-5 setback to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Kane, who has scored five goals and set up 12 others during the stretch, learned on Thursday that he won’t face charges after prosecutors ended a rape investigation due to a lack of credible evidence. The Blackhawks will look to end a four-game losing skid when they face the Devils, who suffered just their second loss in eight outings with a 2-1 setback to the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Islanders on Tuesday. “It’s a little cliche, defending champs, but they’ve won three out of the last six (titles), so I think every team in the league is measuring themselves against them,” New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider told reporters. The Devils are off to a hot start following three straight seasons of missing the playoffs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-5-1): Brent Seabrook has been picking up the pace offensively in the wake of fellow defenseman Duncan Keith’s knee injury, recording three goals and seven assists during his career high-tying seven-game point streak. Seabrook has feasted on the Devils, notching 11 points in as many career meetings - including adding two assists to help Chicago to a 3-1 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 13. Captain Jonathan Toews, who has five goals in his last six games overall, tallied in the shootout of the Blackhawks’ 3-2 triumph against the Devils on Dec. 9 before netting the eventual winner in the final meeting.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-5-1): Travis Zajac has scored three power-play goals in his last three games and his five overall tallies trails only Adam Henrique (six) for the team lead. Speaking of Henrique, the 25-year-old Ontario native is mired in a four-game point drought and has just two assists in five career encounters with the Blackhawks. Forward Jiri Tlusty skated on his own during Thursday’s practice, but coach John Hynes told reporters that he could end his two-game absence due to a shoulder injury versus Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks veteran RW Marian Hossa is questionable to return from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

2. Schneider, who will make his 10th straight start on Friday, is just 2-3-1 with a 3.22 goals-against average versus Chicago.

3. The Blackhawks and Devils will get to know each other very quickly as the teams will meet at the United Center on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Devils 1