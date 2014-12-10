Blackhawks ruin Kinkaid’s debut with win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid was three minutes away from his first career victory in his first NHL start, but he was no match for the likes of Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and right winger Patrick Kane when it came to the shootout.

Toews’ backhand shot gave Chicago the lead in the shootout and Kane’s goal clinched the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.

“That’s something I definitely have to work on,” said Kinkaid, who finished with 37 saves. “I was a little too far out on Toews and I wanted to get the leg out. Kane has a great set of hands so you never know what he’s going to do. It feels good to get my first start, but it’s a little frustrating. I hate the shootout.”

It was Chicago’s seventh straight victory and 10th in its last 11 games.

“Sometimes when it’s the first time (against a goalie) it’s better to go down and see what he gives you and hopefully get lucky,” Toews said. “Early on, he was playing pretty well. We threw some shots at him and I think, if anything, we built his confidence up a little bit throughout the game. Nowadays, even backups are strong and you have to make their job as tough as you can.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Devils

In the shootout, Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling stopped attempts by right wingers Martin Havlat and Jaromir Jagr. Darling finished with 22 saves through overtime.

In the scoreless overtime, the Devils killed a two-minute Blackhawks power play that ended with six seconds left.

Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith’s goal at 16:47 of the third tied it at 2. Right winger Marian Hossa’s hard-angle shot bounced off Kinkaid’s pad, and Duncan raced in from the opposite side to bang home the rebound.

“Yeah, you try not to think about (winning your first NHL game),” Kinkaid said. “There was three minutes left and they get the rebound goal. You still have that chance in overtime and the shootout. You want to get the win for the team, so it’s a little tough. They’re big points and we’re fortunate to get one.”

Right winger Stephen Gionta batted in a shot out of the air to score 2:31 into the third period for a 2-1 Devils edge. Gionta’s second goal of the season snapped a six-game winning streak by the Blackhawks (18-8-1).

On the play, defenseman Damon Severson hit a slap shot that Darling blocked into the air. Blackhawks defenseman Klas Dahlbeck tried to knock it down with his glove, but Gionta skated in to connect with a swinging stick that squeezed in past Devils right winger Steve Bernier and Darling to break the 1-1 tie for the Devils.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at the 15:11 mark of the first period on left winger Jordin Tootoo’s second goal of the season. Bernier banged a pass off the boards that Tootoo, the 2001 first-round draft choice of the Blackhawks, one-timed from the right circle past Darling and inside the far post.

“They came out pretty hard and then we kind of took over and put a lot of shots on goal,” Darling said. “Their goalie played pretty good. I didn’t have my best game, but the guys helped me out a lot.”

Blackhawks left winger Bryan Bickell’s goal at 10:55 of the second period tied it at 1-1. Right winger Patrick Sharp pushed the puck forward to Bickell, whose shot from the right circle beat Kinkaid to the glove side. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Sharp returned after missing 14 games with a knee injury sustained Nov. 4.

“(Sharp) looked comfortable,” Toews said. “He stepped in and created some offense for us like he always does.”

NOTES: G Keith Kinkaid was recalled from AHL Albany before the game and inserted into the starting lineup for his first NHL start for the Devils. He had played parts of three other NHL games. G Scott Clemmensen was assigned to Albany. ... New Jersey C Patrik Elias (groin) was placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6. LW Reid Boucher was recalled from Albany to fill Elias’ spot. ... Devils LW Mike Cammalleri (pulled posterior muscle) and LW Dainius Zubrus (leg laceration) also were out. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Sharp dropped from the second to the third line with C Jonathan Toews on the first line with LW Brandon Saad and RW Martin Hossa, and Brad Richards centering the second line between Sharp and LW Kris Versteeg.