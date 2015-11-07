Devils earn satisfying win over Blackhawks

NEWARK, N.J. -- It was about as thorough a victory as the New Jersey Devils could have wanted against the defending-champion Chicago Blackhawks.

Yet Devils coach John Hynes wasn’t ready to consider it more or less meaningful than any other victory this season.

“It was a good win,” said Hynes after the Devils cruised to a 4-2 victory at Prudential Center on Friday night for their seventh win in nine games. “It’s something we can continue to build off, not to take away from any other wins we’ve had. They’re all as equally important.”

While the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup five months ago, this is hardly the same team.

Not only were defenseman Duncan Keith and right winger Marian Hossa out with injuries, center Artem Anisimov departed during the second period with a lower-body injury. The Blackhawks (7-6-1) have dropped four of five and own a 1-5-0 record away from United Center.

Center and captain Jonathan Toews, however, refused to use the absence of valuable players as an excuse for the recent run of poor play.

“It happens. What are you going to do?” Toews said. “Other teams deal with it. It’s a physical game. Injuries happen. We can’t just sit back today and accept the outcome we saw today given the fact we’re missing a couple of our top guys. There’s still a lot of talent in here. There’s still a lot of guys that can go out there and do the job.”

By the time Anisimov left the game, the outcome had long since been decided.

The Devils (7-5-1) scored the game’s first four goals and chased Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford with three goals on 13 shots in the first period.

Right wingers Lee Stempniak and Kyle Palmieri and center Travis Zajac put the Devils ahead 3-0 before left winger Mike Cammalleri increased the lead to 4-0 at 7:28 of the second period by beating backup goaltender Scott Darling.

Right winger Patrick Kane scored late in the second period to make it 4-1 and the Blackhawks had chance to cut the lead to two during a power play early in the third period, but the Devils refused to budge.

The win was somewhat more special for Palmieri, who lost to the Blackhawks last season in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

“When the schedule comes out, obviously it’s with a different team, but it’s something you circle on the calendar,” Palmieri said. “They’re just a good team. Any time you get to compete against the defending Stanley Cup champions, it’s a good test. Hopefully our group grows from it.”

There was also a potential learning experience for the Devils during the third period, as Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville opted to pull Darling for an extra attacker with 6:42 remaining. The Devils were able to hold off the Blackhawks for most of that 6-on-5 time, although center Tanner Kero notched his first career goal with 1:26 remaining to make the score more respectable.

“That’s a long time to play 6-on-5,” Palmieri said. “You kind of relate to five-minute major penalties. It’s tough to withstand an odd-man opportunity for that long. I thought we did a good job and kept them to the outside for the most part.”

The scuffling Blackhawks will need to find the recipe for road success quickly; after playing their next three of four at home, they embark on a six-game road trip while the circus occupies their home arena.

“We just have to find a way to get better on the road,” said defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, whose first-period turnover led to Stempniak’s game-opening goal. “It’s been five in a row we’ve lost on the road. We’ve played decent at home but we have to find a way to get better on the road.”

NOTES: Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said it’s possible C Artem Anisimov (lower body) could play Sunday against Edmonton. ... The Blackhawks were missing two key pieces in D Duncan Keith (knee) and RW Marian Hossa (lower body). Quenneville said Hossa could return Sunday when the Blackhawks host Edmonton. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival has not played since suffering a fractured ankle during the 2015 postseason. ... Blackhawks D David Rundblad was a healthy scratch. ... Devils LW Jiri Tlusty returned after missing two games with a shoulder injury. ... Devils LW Patrik Elias (knee) and LW Tuomo Ruutu (foot) did not play. ... Devils LW Stefan Matteau and D Eric Gelinas were healthy scratches.