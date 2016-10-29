Anisimov scores OT winner as Blackhawks edge Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Special teams have been the downfall of the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the season. On Friday, they saved them from a third loss in four games.

Right winger Marian Hossa knotted the score with a power-play goal -- Chicago's second of the game -- and center Artem Anisimov scored the winner 1:15 into overtime to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Anisimov's rebound goal came after a point-blank shot by left winger Artemi Panarin, who scored a power-play goal in the second period.

The Blackhawks' penalty kill has been beleaguered this season, having allowed 15 power-play goals in seven games this season. It was victimized again Friday when Devils right winger PA Parenteau made it 1-0 on his team's first power play of the game.

But the Blackhawks stiffened while down a man thereafter, killing the Devils' final three chances, which included one just minutes before a four-minute power play that led to Hossa's goal that helped force overtime.

"We seem to be getting comfortable and settling into place and knowing our roles," Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews said about the penalty-killing units. "We're not overdoing it or getting out of position. Sometimes, it's working hard and working smart and having that confidence that we're going to get pucks out and kill time."

The Blackhawks have allowed a league-high 15 power-play goals in eight games but are 4-3-1 thanks largely to goaltender Corey Crawford, who made 30 saves against the Devils and gave his team a chance to tie the game and win it late.

"He's been good," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "His last two have been his best. Tonight, he was very instrumental in us getting the win. You can call that a goalie win tonight."

While the Blackhawks felt they played smart in rallying for the win, Devils coach John Hynes felt the opposite.

Devils center Vernon Fiddler was assessed a double minor for high sticking with 5:42 remaining. His team was able to kill the first half of the four-minute power play but Hossa struck with Crawford on the bench for an extra attacker with 2:11 remaining.

In overtime, Devils left winger Taylor Hall was on the ice from puck drop until Anisimov's goal. There were errant passes in the offensive and defensive zones that eventually led to Panarin skating around an exhausted Hall and firing a shot that bounced off goaltender Keith Kinkaid and to the waiting Anisimov.

The Devils (3-2-2) outshot the Blackhawks 28-12 through two periods but Hynes refused to chalk up his team's loss to bad bounces or bad luck.

"If you break this game down, we controlled the play," Hynes said. "We played hard, dictated the play, played hard enough to earn a point but didn't play smart enough to earn two points."

Kinkaid deserved better in his first start of the season. He allowed three goals on 29 shots but was just about helpless on all of them. Panarin beat him through an Anisimov screen for a power-play goal in the second period, Hossa was unchecked on the doorstep for the tying goal and had no chance in overtime.

"Keith played good. He gave us a chance to win," Hynes said. "When we did have a few breakdowns, he played well. It was nice for him to come in and have a performance like that, for him and our team."

While Kinkaid's team let him down, Crawford's rallied around him.

"He was huge," Anisimov said. "He's always big for us. He made saves when we needed him. He just played great.

NOTES: Chicago D Gustav Forsling (upper body) is listed as day-to-day but could return when the Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. ... Blackhawks LW Vinnie Hinostroza was a healthy scratch. ... Devils RW Nick Lappin made his NHL debut. ...Devils C Jacob Josefson and LW Reid Boucher were healthy scratches. ... As part of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, the Devils signed 9-year-old Santino Anastasia to a one-day contract. Anastasia, who signed as a forward, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014.