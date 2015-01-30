Preview: Blackhawks at Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their season-high seven-game road trip when they visit the league-leading Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Chicago fell to 1-1-0 on its trek with a disappointing 4-3 loss at Los Angeles on Wednesday, allowing the tying goal with 6:11 remaining in the third period and the winner 2:34 later. The defeat was the third in five games for the Blackhawks and dropped them to 5-6-0 this month with two contests remaining.

The Ducks have no time to lick their wounds after suffering a 6-3 loss at San Jose on Thursday. Anaheim took the lead less than five minutes into the contest on Andrew Cogliano’s tally but allowed the next six goals as it failed to post a season high-tying seventh consecutive win. The Ducks split their first two meetings with Chicago this campaign despite scoring only once in each game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN, WGN (Chicago), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (30-16-2): Chicago made a minor trade Thursday, sending Adam Clendening to Vancouver for fellow defenseman Gustav Forsling. The 18-year-old Forsling, who was selected by the Canucks in the fifth round of last June’s draft, has notched three goals and two assists in 35 games with Linkoping of the Swedish League this season while collecting eight points in seven contests while representing his homeland in the World Junior Championship earlier this month. “We are excited to add Gustav to a strong group of young talent in our organization,” general manager Stan Bowman said. “He’s an offensive defenseman that plays very well on the power play and has a big shot.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (32-11-6): Ilya Bryzgalov’s second stint with Anaheim - as well as his NHL career - could be coming to an end soon. The 34-year-old Russian fell to 1-3-0 with a 4.68 goals-against average and .832 save percentage after allowing six goals on 25 shots in Thursday’s loss. “Results like this, it’s really frustrating,” Bryzgalov said afterward. “I know I can do the job. It’s a matter of when I get the next chance.” It won’t be on Friday as Frederik Andersen will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Cogliano has not missed a game since making his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2007, playing in 589 consecutive contests - the longest active streak in the league.

2. The Blackhawks lead the NHL with a plus-39 goal differential, one better than St. Louis.

3. Anaheim LW Patrick Maroon tallied Thursday to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games and his point run to five contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2