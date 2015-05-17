Preview: Blackhawks at Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their quest for a third Stanley Cup championship in six years when they visit the Anaheim Ducks for Game 1 of the Western Conference final on Sunday afternoon. Chicago ended a 48-year title drought when it defeated Philadelphia in six games in 2010 and took out fellow Original Six member Boston four years later - also in six games - for the fifth championship in franchise history.

The Blackhawks have reached the conference final for the third straight postseason and fifth time in seven campaigns, knocking off Nashville in six games in the first round before sweeping Minnesota. Anaheim is making its first conference final appearance since 2007, when it went on to beat Ottawa in five games to capture its first Stanley Cup. The top-seeded Ducks had a bit of an easier time getting here, as they swept Winnipeg in the opening round before needing only five games to get past Calgary in the conference semifinals. It is the fourth trip to the conference final in franchise history for Anaheim, which is facing Chicago in the playoffs for the first time.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Chicago, which has been idle since eliminating the Wild on May 7, is hoping Patrick Kane can continue his torrid pace against Anaheim. The 26-year-old missed the final seven weeks of the regular season with a broken clavicle but has returned with a vengeance, recording at least one point in all but one of his 10 playoff contests. Kane, who enters the series with a seven-game point streak and a five-game goal-scoring run, is tied for second in the league in both points (13) and tallies (seven) this postseason.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: While the Blackhawks have two players (Kane and captain Jonathan Toews, 11 points) in the top seven in playoff scoring, Anaheim boasts three - league leader Corey Perry (15), captain Ryan Getzlaf (12) and Jakob Silfverberg (11). Perry, who is tied with Kane at seven goals, has produced a pair of four-point performances and been held off the scoresheet only twice in nine games. The former Hart Trophy winner suffered a right leg injury in Game 5 of the conference semifinals but claims to be ready to face the Blackhawks after being off since May 10, when he came back to score the series-winning goal in overtime. “I feel great,” he said on Saturday - his 30th birthday.“ I feel fine on the ice, and everything went well the last couple of days, so I’ve got no issues.”

OVERTIME

1. One member of the Ducks who may have issues is C Rickard Rakell, who missed Saturday’s practice with an illness and is questionable for Game 1.

2. Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey scored a goal in each of the five games versus Calgary after failing to register a point during the sweep of Winnipeg.

3. The Blackhawks and Ducks met three times during the regular season, with Anaheim posting a 1-0 victory at United Center and Chicago recording a pair of 4-1 triumphs at Honda Center. Chicago has scored four goals in six of its 10 playoff games while Anaheim has netted four or more in five of its nine contests.

SERIES PREDICTION: Blackhawks in 6