Preview: Blackhawks at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have been unable to take advantage of having home ice for a Game 7 in each of the last two postseasons. They hope to break that negative trend Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the deciding contest of the Western Conference final.

Anaheim fell to Detroit in a 2013 first-round matchup that was eerily similar to this series, as it alternated wins and losses over the first six contests in the exact same way before suffering a 3-2 defeat at home in Game 7. Last postseason, the Ducks also held a 3-2 lead over the Kings in the conference semifinals before dropping Game 6 in Los Angeles and Game 7 at Honda Center. Chicago came up short in Game 7 of the conference final last year, succumbing to the Kings at home after bouncing back from a 3-1 series deficit. The Blackhawks are seeking their third Stanley Cup final appearance in six years while the Ducks are attempting to reach the final round for the second time in franchise history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: It would be no surprise if Patrick Sharp scored a goal Saturday, as the veteran has tallied at least once in each of his last 19 playoff series. However, the 33-year-old has yet to get a shot past Frederik Andersen in this matchup, notching only three assists. Chicago would like to see a few other players record a goal in Game 7, as it is 15-0 in the playoffs when Marian Hossa tallies, 9-0 when Andrew Shaw scores and 6-0 when Marcus Kruger beats the opposing goaltender.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Ryan Getzlaf, who leads the league with 17 playoff assists, did what most captains would do and accepted the blame for Anaheim’s loss in Game 6. “I thought the tension was there a little bit. It started with me,” Getzlaf said. “That’s on me. I’ve got to be better and calm our group down as we go.” Another member of the Ducks who will have to be better is Andersen, who has allowed at least four goals in each of the last three games (two losses) after yielding more than two only three times in his first 12 postseason contests.

OVERTIME

1. The road team is 23-21 in Game 7s since 2005, including a 6-1 mark last postseason.

2. Chicago C Brad Richards is 7-0 in Game 7s in his career, with six of the victories ending with a 2-1 score. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner netted the winning goal in the New York Rangers’ seventh-game triumph over Pittsburgh last postseason.

3. Anaheim’s Bruce Boudreau is 1-5 in Game 7s at home during his NHL coaching career.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 2