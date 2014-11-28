Blackhawks top short-handed Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A day after Thanksgiving, the Chicago Blackhawks feasted on an undermanned Anaheim Ducks defense.

Chicago cruised to a 4-1 victory Friday at Honda Center as the Ducks were forced to play three rookies in place of three regulars on defense. Josh Manson, Mat Clark and Jesse Blacker were in the lineup in the absence of Francois Beauchemin, Ben Lovejoy and Clayton Stoner.

“We talked about it before the game, that the forwards were going to have to help the D today and that Chicago was on a mission,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “That’s as good as they’ve played against us in a long time.”

Right winger Patrick Kane scored twice for Chicago. Centers Andrew Shaw and Brad Richards contributed a goal each, with Richards adding an assist. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm netted the Ducks’ goal.

“We had some players that came out and played very hard off the start,” Kane said, crediting the energy of Shaw’s line and the checking of center Marcus Kruger’s line for balancing the effort of Chicago’s scoring lines.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford stopped 23 of 24 shots. His opposite number, Frederik Andersen, spent the night under heavy pressure, turning away 34 of 37 Blackhawks bids.

“(Andersen) was awesome in the third period and gave them a chance to get back in the game. We had a lot of chances and we didn’t bury them,” Kane said.

The Ducks announced a trade during the game. They acquired veteran defenseman Eric Brewer from Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2015 third-round pick.

“As you can see, our defense is sort of depleted at this point,” Boudreau said, adding that he saw Brewer as a big, puck-moving defenseman “who should help us quite a bit.”

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have won four out of five games on their current road trip and eight of their last 11 overall. They have gone 7-3 since losing forward Patrick Sharp to a leg injury.

“Obviously we miss him, but when a player like that goes down there’s nothing you can do but try to have everyone inch up their game a little,” Kane said.

Chicago cashed in on a two-on-one break 7:58 into the game. Richards carried the puck and finished the play himself with a rising snap shot to Andersen’s glove side. Richards’ fourth goal of the season gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

A tic-tac-toe play set up by left winger Dan Carcillo and defenseman Duncan Keith culminated in Shaw’s fifth goal of the season. Carcillo made a deft backhand pass to Keith, who froze the defense by hesitating before dropping the puck to a cutting Shaw for a tip-in at 13:30.

“That was maybe our prettiest play of the year,” Kane said.

Anaheim halved the Chicago lead on a frenetic sequence that started when Chicago defenseman Nicklas Hjalmarsson drilled Ducks center Ryan Kesler, separating him from the puck, which drifted to left winger Patrick Maroon. Maroon’s shot went off the back glass and was batted out of the air by Lindholm for his third goal of the season with 3:11 remaining in the first period.

The Blackhawks picked up steam five-on-five, moving the puck in the Ducks’ zone. Kane gave Chicago a 3-1 lead when he wristed in left winger Kris Versteeg’s no-look pass from behind the net after sustained pressure by Chicago. The goal was Kane’s ninth this season.

The line of Versteeg, Kane and Richards accounted for three of Chicago’s four goals.

“That line has been excellent,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “You can give credit to all three of them.”

With nine seconds left in the second period, Ducks right winger Kyle Palmieri delivered a hard check to Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya along the boards at the red line. Palmieri was assessed a five-minute boarding major as well as a game misconduct.

“We haven’t had a referee call a penalty for us until the last five seconds of today’s game in the last two games,” Boudreau said.

Kane scored Chicago’s fourth goal when he sent the puck into the empty net with a minute left.

NOTES: D Francois Beauchemin was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger and will be out four to six weeks, the Ducks announced. ... D Clayton Stoner (mumps), G John Gibson (groin), D Ben Lovejoy (finger), D Mark Fistric (back) and LW Dany Heatley (groin) were unavailable Friday. ... The Ducks recalled D Jesse Blacker from their AHL affiliate in Norfolk, Va. ... Blackhawks LW Patrick Sharp (leg) has been out of the lineup since Nov. 4. He has been skating but did not accompany the team on its road trip. Sharp might not return to action on Dec. 3 as previously anticipated. ... Chicago D Trevor Van Riemsdyk (knee) remains sidelined as he recovers from a Nov. 20 surgery to repair a broken kneecap. ... Ducks C Rickard Rakell returned to the lineup in place of scratched RW Tim Jackman.