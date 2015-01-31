Blackhawks big guns shoot down Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When their best players are finding their way onto the scoresheet, the Chicago Blackhawks are a tough team to beat.

That was the case Friday, when the Blackhawks dominated the league-leading Anaheim Ducks 4-1 at Honda Center in a clash between Western Conference powers.

Right winger Patrick Kane led the way for Chicago with two goals and an assist. Center Jonathan Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith both found the back of the net, while left winger Patrick Sharp assisted on all four Chicago goals.

“That’s the way Kane’s been playing all year but he just seems to be getting better every night,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Sharpie was excellent tonight as well; that line had a big night for us.”

Right winger Rickard Rakell scored the lone goal for Anaheim.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Ducks

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 21 of 22 shots while Anaheim netminder Frederik Andersen made 29 of 33 saves.

The Blackhawks took the season series by winning two of three games, as the teams will not meet again this regular season.

On the heels of a successful penalty kill, Chicago opened the scoring at 5:30 of the first period with their two top point-producers finding themselves in an odd-man situation. Kane sent a pass into the right slot for Toews, who initially mishandled the puck but recovered to fire it past Andersen for his 15th goal of the season.

“I thought we started the right way, it was nice to get an early goal and I think we played a perfect road game,” Kane said.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 edge when Keith inched up from the left point and blasted a slap shot through Andersen. The Ducks contended that Toews interfered with Andersen, but it appeared as though Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner pushed Toews to create the initial contact with the Anaheim netminder. It was Keith’s seventh goal of the season.

“One-nothing, two-nothing, anything can happen so scoring that second goal was big,” Sharp said. “It seemed like we were skating well all game long and we didn’t have any letdowns throughout the 60-minute game.”

Chicago took a commanding 3-0 lead with 4:37 left in the second stanza as Kane roofed a wrist shot to the short side off the rush. The goal was Kane’s team-leading 24th of the season.

The Ducks got on the board with 9:54 left in the game when right winger Corey Perry’s fake shot took defenseman Brent Seabrook out of the play before he slid the puck across to a wide open Rakell. Rakell buried his fifth goal of the season, which came on the power play.

Anaheim’s top scorers--Perry, defenseman Sami Vatanen and centers Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler --combined for a solitary point Friday. Conversely, Sharp and Kane produced seven points, with Toews and Keith also finding their way onto the scoresheet as well for Chicago.

“That’s what we’re here to do,” Kane said. “We have a lot of responsibility to do some good things out there. But it was a good effort by everyone, not just the top guys.”

Sharp centered a puck that Kane redirected home for his 25th goal, sealing the victory with 6:35 remaining in the contest.

Both teams were coming off disappointing losses in their previous games. Chicago blew a late third-period lead to fall to Los Angeles in regulation at Staples Center on Wednesday. The Ducks were beaten soundly at San Jose, losing 6-3 Friday. They had lost a back-to-back hosting Chicago and visiting San Jose back in November as well.

“We know that we’ve lost the season series against Chicago and San Jose, the only two teams we’ve lost the season series against. We know we have to be better,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “But let’s not talk like we’re friggin’ Buffalo. We had a bad weekend after winning six straight.”

NOTES: Anaheim D Eric Brewer (foot) was activated from injured reserve and could return to the lineup on Tuesday against Carolina, meaning all of the Ducks’ regulars will be available for the first time this season. ... Chicago was once again without RW Kris Versteeg (hand), who has not played since New Year’s Day. He likely will return to action in February. ... Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo served the fifth of a six-game ban for a cross-check that injured Winnipeg C Mathieu Perreault and caused him to miss 10 days. ... Chicago dealt D Adam Clendening to Vancouver on Thursday, acquiring D Gustav Forsling, a prospect currently playing in his native Sweden. Clendening had two points in four games with Chicago this season and 13 points in 38 games with their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Ill.