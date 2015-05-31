EditorsNote: Resending to fix score.

Blackhawks skate past Ducks, into NHL finals

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Chicago Blackhawks basked in the warm embrace of their third triumph over the Western Conference in seven years, while the Anaheim Ducks felt only a cold, abrupt shove from the playoffs for the third straight season.

Chicago rolled to a 5-3 victory over Anaheim Saturday at Honda Center, sending them onto the Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They reversed their fortunes from a Game 7 loss last year to the Los Angeles Kings in the conference finals.

“We haven’t done anything yet, but it’s a great step,” right winger Patrick Kane said. “I think everyone just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and not have the same feeling we had last year.”

The Blackhawks will be playing for their third Stanley Cup since 2010, while the Ducks will have all summer to regroup from their third consecutive elimination in a Game 7.

Center Jonathan Toews, the Blackhawks’ captain, netted a pair of goals. Left winger Brandon Saad, right winger Marian Hossa and defenseman Brent Seabrook also tallied for Chicago. Right winger Patrick Kane had three assists, while center Brad Richards and defenseman Duncan Keith each contributed two helpers.

Center Ryan Kesler, right winger Corey Perry and left winger Matt Beleskey scored for Anaheim.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Ducks

“It was tight-checking all the way through from Game 1. I think we all thought it was going to be a seven-game series,” said right winger Patrick Sharp. “It was pretty evenly-matched groups going against each other.”

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford made 35 saves while his counterpart Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots.

The Ducks would cut their deficit to 4-2 11:36 into the third period. Left winger Patrick Maroon showed off his hands with a dangle that went from his backhand to his forehand and then stickhandling back to his backhand to send a cross-crease pass to Perry for a goal.

Hossa would suck the momentum out of Anaheim’s game in one sequence, stripping defenseman Cam Fowler and then drawing a penalty against him on the resulting rush.

Chicago would add to their advantage on the resultant power play 13:23 into the final frame. Kane sent a seeing-eye saucer pass diagonally from the left corner to the right point, where Seabrook hammered a slapshot home for an insurance marker.

Anaheim would add an academic power-play goal with 41 seconds remaining when Beleskey deflected Fowler’s slapshot into the net.

Chicago opened the scoring 2:23 into the game. Kane sped down right-wing wall, threw on the brakes and turned to pass to the point for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson. His shot generated a rebound that Toews popped into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Toews would stretch the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 11:55. He rotated from the goal line to the top of the right faceoff circle, where he rifled a snap shot through traffic.

“He goes out there and gets two quick ones,” Sharp said. “It doesn’t surprise me at this point; I’ve seen him since he was a rookie.”

The Blackhawks wasted no time carrying their dominance over into the second period.

It was the Toews line again, as his running mates Saad and Kane combined on a goal. Defenseman Johnny Oduya won a board battle and dished the puck into the slot for Kane, who found Saad in front of an open net.

After a flurry of shots on goal by the Ducks proved futile, Chicago started the presses on the Anaheim season’s obituary. Hossa collected a loose puck in the neutral zone, which he then lobbed toward the net for Richards.

Richards’ shot hit Andersen’s torso and dribbled back into the crease, where it was redirected in by Hossa’s skate. Though his stick never touched the puck, Hossa’s goal was upheld upon review due to the absence of “a distinct kicking motion.”

The Ducks got on the scoreboard with 1:09 left in the second period. After they took a penalty to prematurely end their first power play of the game, it was Kesler firing in a shot over Crawford’s shoulder from a bad angle parallel to the goal line.

It was coach Bruce Boudreau’s sixth Game 7 loss, all of them at home. But this one is sure to sting a little more for Boudreau because the Ducks were so close to playing for the title, he said.

NOTES: Anaheim inserted LW Tomas Fleischmann back into the lineup. He replaced LW Emerson Etem, as he did in Game 5. ... Chicago remained without D Trevor van Riemsdyk (knee) and D Michal Rozsival (ankle). Rozsival’s fracture will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs and van Riemsdyk’s return after midseason knee surgery remains very much in question. ... Blackhawks D Kimmo Timonen was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. D David Rundblad assumed his position.