Blackhawks’ late comeback stings Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Black Friday once again proved profitable for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Center Artem Anisimov scored in overtime as the Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174.

“I thought, for the most part, they outworked us for most of the game,” said Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, who scored the tying goal with 26.6 seconds left in regulation. “I don’t think that’s the way we’d like to draw it up, but we’ll take the win.”

Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf agreed with Keith’s assessment.

“We controlled play for 58 minutes,” Getzlaf said. “To lose it like that, it stings.”

Right winger Patrick Kane extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one point to 18. Kane tied Phil Kessel and Ed Olczyk for the longest such streak among American-born players.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville called the streak “pretty amazing” before talking about Kane.

“He’s been fun to watch,” Quenneville said. “He’s a threat every time he touches the puck. He keeps everybody on their toes defensively and generates offensive-zone time. He has the puck on his stick more than any player in the league.”

Anisimov scored his 10th goal at 3:07 of overtime. Defenseman Brent Seabrook sped through the middle and passed to Anisimov on his left. Anisimov converted inside the left post and past goalie John Gibson, who made his second start of the season. Chicago thus earned its fourth successive victory against the Ducks in their matchups on the day after Thanksgiving.

“We should’ve won the game,” Anaheim right winger Andrew Cogliano said. “We were up 2-0 while keeping their top guys off the score sheet. It’s not about Chicago. It’s about playing our game, putting a team away and finishing it.”

The defending Stanley Cup champions (13-8-2) were less than two minutes from their third loss in four games when they nullified a 2-0 deficit.

The turning point came when Getzlaf received a tripping penalty with 2:07 left in regulation. Quenneville responded by pulling goalie Corey Crawford for a sixth attacker.

Right winger Marian Hossa ended Gibson’s quest for a shutout with 1:41 left in regulation by one-timing a slap shot from the right point on a power play for his fourth goal of the season. Keith followed 74 seconds later when his slap shot from the left point tied the score with 26.6 seconds remaining. Kane earned an assist on Keith’s fourth goal to maintain his streak.

Keith’s goal elicited loud cheers from the hundreds of Blackhawks fans in the area, many of whom wore the team’s red home jerseys.

”We didn’t let up,“ Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”We were going at it as hard as we could. But we’ve got to have better composure when we’ve got the puck. We have to go to spots, make plays and not just throw it at them.

“That’s what we ended up doing in the last two minutes, panicking and throwing it at them.”

The Ducks (8-11-5) scored the first goal only 1:02 after the opening faceoff on Cogliano’s third of the season. Defenseman Cam Fowler began the sequence by securing a loose puck in Anaheim’s end, then passed to left winger Carl Hagelin at the left boards. Hagelin found Cogliano on a breakaway, and Cogliano backhanded the puck between Crawford’s legs.

Later in the first period, the Blackhawks received two power-play opportunities in a span of 4:35. Left winger Patrick Maroon went to the penalty box for interference at 10:09, followed by defenseman Sami Vatanen for holding at 12:24. But Anaheim’s penalty killers held Chicago to one shot on goal.

The Ducks extended their lead to 2-0 at 7:34 of the second period. Seabrook bumped center Ryan Kesler off the puck near the left boards, but Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm secured it in the slot and passed to Stewart, who fired a wrist shot near the right post for his fourth goal of the saason.

NOTES: Chicago scratched D David Rundblad, C Tanner Kero and RW Viktor Tikhonov, the grandson of the fabled Soviet coach. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane needs points in the next three games to match Hall of Famer Bobby Hull’s team-record points’ streak of 21 consecutive games. ... Blackhawks C Teuvo Teravainen played for the first time Friday after missing the past three games due to injury. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer, C Chris Mueller and G Frederik Andersen, who missed his third successive game because of the flu. ... The Ducks sent C Chris Mueller and LW Nate Thompson to San Diego (AHL). Thompson went on an injury-rehabilitation assignment. ... Ducks G Anton Khudobin needs one more appearance for 100 in his NHL career.