Preview: Blackhawks at Flames

Two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith’s return to the lineup has coincided with a winning streak for the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. Keith owns three points in three victories since coming back from a knee injury that kept him out him out 10 games and looks to add to those numbers when Chicago visits the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Keith’s presence adds to a group that is led by Patrick Kane, whose 30 points topped the league through Wednesday and boasts at least one in 14 consecutive games. Kane and Keith will try to exploit a Calgary team that stands last in the NHL in goals against per game (3.65) and near the bottom in penalty killing (75 percent). The Flames have been better of late with four wins in their last seven games, including a 3-2 triumph Tuesday against New Jersey, but dropped a 4-1 decision at Chicago on Sunday. “It wasn’t total domination, but you’ve gotta win games like these,” Calgary forward Matt Stajan told reporters after Tuesday’s victory. “There’s going to be a lot of close ones like this.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SNET-West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (11-7-1): Kane notched his ninth multi-point outing of the season with a pair of assists in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory at Edmonton that began a six-game road trip. Rookie Artemi Panarin continues to shine in his first NHL voyage with a six-game point streak and five goals in his last five contests while newcomer Artem Anisimov has six points in his past five outings. Forward Teuvo Teravainen (four goals, nine points, 18 games) left Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury and is questionable for Friday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (7-12-1): Calgary has strung together three straight victories at home and will have a big five-game stretch at their Saddledome to start December. “We’re getting that kind of attitude back where teams are going to have to come in and earn the points,” Flames center Joe Colborne told reporters. “I think that’s huge.” Johnny Gaudreau is among the league leaders in assists (14) and tops Calgary with 18 points while Sean Monahan recorded three points in the last three games to move into second on the team with 14.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary RW David Jones leads the team with seven goals – four of which have come in the past five games.

2. The Blackhawks have gained at least a point in 10 straight contests against the Flames (7-0-3).

3. Chicago captain C Jonathan Toews led the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.9) entering Thursday’s games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Flames 3