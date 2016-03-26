Preview: Blackhawks at Flames

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping that a change of scenery will alter their fortunes as they embark on a four-game road trip that includes three teams playing out the string. A loser of two in a row and six of its last seven (1-4-2), Chicago looks to avoid falling into the wild-card discussion when it opens its trek against the sputtering Calgary Flames on Saturday.

“I don’t know if it’s confidence or whatever,” coach Joel Quenneville said of the struggling Blackhawks, who are just two points ahead of fourth-place Nashville. “We’ve got to find a way to rectify the way we play. We’ve got to play with more urgency.” Chicago will face a couple teams that have lost their way, as visits to Vancouver (Sunday) and Winnipeg (Friday) are scheduled for the trek along with a date with red-hot Minnesota (Tuesday). While the Blackhawks have mustered just 14 goals in their last seven contests, the Flames wrapped up a three-game trek with a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Monday and a 6-2 setback to the Wild three nights later.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (42-25-7): With Corey Crawford (upper body) unlikely to travel with the club, fellow goaltender Scott Darling has been confirmed to start against Calgary for the third time this season. The 27-year-old Darling made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Nov. 15 and turned aside 35 shots five nights later in a hard-luck 2-1 overtime loss. Backup Michael Leighton, who made 16 saves in relief during Tuesday’s 6-2 setback to Dallas, could be in line for his first career start since the 2012-13 season (with Philadelphia) during the road trip.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (31-37-6): Johnny Gaudreau recorded his team-leading 28th tally on Thursday for his ninth point in eight outings (four goals, five assists). The second-year star left an impression on the Blackhawks in their last meeting, setting up linemate Sean Monahan’s goal before scoring in overtime on Nov. 20. As for Monahan, the 21-year-old had an assist versus the Wild for his 10th point (five goals, five assists) in his last eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Patrick Kane collected one goal and two assists in the two meetings with Calgary this season, but only has matched those totals in his last seven games overall.

2. The Flames killed off all 11 short-handed situations in their previous four games before getting blitzed for three power-play goals on Thursday.

3. Blackhawks fourth-line C Marcus Kruger will return to the lineup on Saturday after being sidelined since December with a wrist injury.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flames 2