Blackhawks open road swing with win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Chicago Blackhawks started a lengthy road trip on the right note.

Defenseman Adam Clendening started what he hopes is a lengthy NHL career on a high note, too.

Clendening scored just four minutes into his debut and the Blackhawks scratched out a 4-3 victory Thursday over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome, their first stop on a six-game trek.

“First game, first period, you score a goal. ... It can’t get any better than that,” said Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. “And you get a win as well, so it’s a good start for (Clendening). I thought he played very well, too.”

Clendening was recalled Tuesday from the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs, but it could be awhile before the 22-year-old from Niagara Falls, N.Y., can get settled in the Windy City.

With the Barnum and Bailey’s Circus taking over United Center in Chicago for 10 days, Thursday’s meeting with the Flames marked the first of six straight road games for the Blackhawks.

“We enjoy this trip and enjoy being together,” said Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane, who scored the game-winner Thursday at the 9:12 mark of the third period with a terrific individual effort and also added an assist against the Flames.

“I think for these circus trips especially, you want to take it a game at a time and not worry about what the overall record is going to be at the start. Just take it game-by-game.”

So far, so good.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook and left winger Dan Carcillo also lit the lamp for the Blackhawks (11-7-1), who have now won four of their past five outings.

Right winger Paul Byron had a goal and a helper, while defenseman Dennis Wideman and center Sean Monahan also provided the offense for the Flames (12-7-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped and didn’t want to talk moral victories after a tight loss to one of the NHL’s elite squads.

“We know we can compete with these teams, so I don’t know if there’s much of a positive tonight after a loss,” Monahan said. “We just have to find ways to win. We know we’re up there with those teams and we have a solid group right now and we’re rolling, so we’re not happy about the loss.”

The Flames erased a two-goal deficit in the first period and then evened it up after falling behind again in the second, but they couldn’t score a late equalizer after Kane’s goal, which was the result of a miscommunication on what should have been a harmless dump-in.

Flames goalie Jonas Hiller tried to bank a pass off the end-boards to one of his teammates, but Kane grabbed the loose puck, stepped around left winger Sven Baertschi and slipped the would-be winner past Hiller.

“Without taking anything away from the talent that they have on their team, we were not sharp,” said Flames head coach Bob Hartley. “On every goal, there’s a huge mistake. As we know, this is a game of mistakes and they have the talent to make you pay.”

Clendening’s memorable moment came on just his second shift of the night. With the Blackhawks on the power play, the rookie accepted a pass from right winger Marian Hossa at the point and fired a low shot through traffic, fooling Hiller.

“I didn’t know it actually went in,” Clendening said. “I think it might have hit off one of their guys and found its way in. As soon as Hoss put his hands up, I knew it was in. I just couldn’t believe it.”

When Carcillo gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead at the 7:12 mark of the opening period, firing a shot from the left wing that clanged off the inside of the post, the Flames still hadn’t managed a shot on goal.

The hosts, however, evened things up before the first intermission with two power-play goals.

With Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger off for interference and another delayed penalty coming, Byron buried a rebound from the high slot at the 13:44 mark.

Just 54 seconds later, with Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson sitting in the penalty box for tripping, Wideman scored on a wicked slap shot from the point to tie the score.

The Flames and Blackhawks swapped goals again in the second period.

Kane spotted Seabrook in the high slot, and the defenseman zipped a shot over Hiller’s glove hand at the 10:52 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Flames left winger Curtis Glencross cruised into Chicago’s zone and showed great patience before sending a pass to Monahan, who finished it off with a one-timer.

Blackhawks starter Corey Crawford finished with 24 saves, while Hiller made 18 stops.

NOTES: The Blackhawks reported Thursday that D Trevor van Riemsdyk had successful surgery to repair a left patella fracture. ... LW Michael Ferland returned to Calgary’s lineup after missing eight games due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Flames D Kris Russell missed a second consecutive contest because of a lower-body issue. Calgary’s lengthy list of injured players also includes C Mikael Backlund (abdomen), C Joe Colborne (wrist), RW David Jones (upper body), LW Mason Raymond and C Matt Stajan (knee). ... Blackhawks C Andrew Shaw didn’t face the Flames due to an upper-body injury. LW Patrick Sharp (knee) is also out for the Blackhawks. ... The Flames wrap up a five-game homestand with Saturday’s date with the New Jersey Devils. ... Calgary was the first stop on a six-game road trip for the Blackhawks. Up next is a Saturday clash at Edmonton.