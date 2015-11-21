Gaudreau the hero for Flames in OT

CALGARY, Alberta -- It’s safe to say that the Calgary Flames are huge fans of the NHL’s new three-on-three overtime format introduced this season.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored at 1:38 of the extra session to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It was their fifth win in as my tries in three-on-three overtime games.

“A lot of guys in our locker room like it,” said Gaudreau. “We’ve got a fast D corps that are good with the puck and we’ve got a lot of skilled offensive guys. We like it a lot.”

Gaudreau made a quick move before roofing a shot past Chicago goaltender Scott Darling to the blocker side to send the capacity crowd at the ‘Dome into a frenzy.

“I tried to just get a quick deke on him,” said Gaudreau, who notched his second overtime goal this season. “He’s a big goalie and he was making saves from outside the crease from us shooting on him all night. I figured try to get him in close and try to get him down and get the puck up.”

Center Sean Monahan, who also scored for the Flames (8-12-1), praised his linemate for his overtime heroics.

“He’s fun to play with and obviously he puts it on display night in and night out,” said Monahan. “When he has the puck, it’s on a string and he’s crafty with it. He can turn on a dime and he makes plays. That’s why he’s so dynamic and such a good player.”

Making his 10th straight start in net, goaltender Karri Ramo made 18 saves for the Flames, who avenged a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks five nights earlier in Chicago.

“It seemed like tonight they were clicking a bit better,” admitted Darling, who finished with 35 saves. “They’re a good team. They create a lot of offence. They’ve got a lot of good players on that team. They made some nice plays tonight.”

Defenseman Duncan Keith gave Darling credit for helping the Blackhawks even get the game to overtime.

“He was the biggest reason why we got the one point,” said Keith. “He played great and kept us in the game.”

Center Artem Anisimov scored for the Blackhawks (11-7-2), while right winger Patrick Kane had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high 15 games.

The Flames had a great scoring chance seven minutes into the opening period, but Darling was able to get a piece of a nice redirection on net by center Matt Stajan. The puck fell behind Darling and was trickling across the goal line before the Chicago goalie was able to cover it up.

The Blackhawks had a great chance of their own about a minute later. While lying on his belly, Ramo was somehow able to reach up with his glove hand to swat away a backhand shot from the slot by center Markus Kruger to keep the game scoreless.

Monahan opened the scoring at 15:05 of the first when he picked up a rebound in the crease and quickly backhanded a shot past Darling. Defenseman Kris Russell took the initial point shot, while left winger Mason Raymond provided a great screen in front of Darling.

Chicago tied things up 1:54 later when Anisimov swatted a rebound past Ramo.

Calgary played the final two periods with five defensemen as Russell didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury he suffered in the first.

The Blackhawks outshot the Flames 8-4 in the second period but weren’t able to take the lead as Ramo turned aside everything directed his way.

“They were starting to get a little bit of momentum,” said Ramo, whose best save occurred just after the 11-minute mark when he stood his ground to stop a shot from the slot by right winger Marian Hossa. “But we never gave up, that was the key.”

The Flames came out skating in the third and took the first 10 shots on net of the period rookie left winger Artemi Panarin finally got one for Chicago with 8:21 to play in regulation.

NOTES: The Blackhawks and Flames also played last year on Nov. 20 in Calgary and Chicago won 4-3. ... Although the Blackhawks skated to a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday, C Teuvo Teravainen played just 5:33 before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. He did not play Friday. ... LW Andrew Desjardins and RW Viktor Tikhonov drew back into Chicago’s lineup to replace Teravainen and RW Marko Dano (illness). ... The Blackhawks also scratched D David Rundblad. ... After being a healthy scratch for four straight games, LW Mason Raymond made his return to Calgary’s lineup to replace RW Jiri Hudler (illness). ... Also scratched for the Flames was D Ladislav Smid. ... Although he is nearing a return to action, Flames G Jonas Hiller missed his 11th straight game due to a lower-body injury.