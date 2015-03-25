Preview: Blackhawks at Flyers

The Chicago Blackhawks look to continue their torrid stretch when they wrap up their four-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chicago improved to 9-2-1 over its last 12 contests Monday as Andrew Shaw registered his second two-goal performance of the season in a 3-1 triumph at Carolina. The Blackhawks have done surprisingly well without Patrick Kane, who suffered a fractured clavicle in the first game of their hot streak, and are within five points of St. Louis for first place in the Central Division with 10 contests remaining - two more than the Blues.

Philadelphia was in the thick of the playoff race in the East after defeating St. Louis on March 5 but has spiraled since, losing eight of its next nine games (1-4-4). The Flyers are returning home after completing an 0-2-2 road trip with a 5-4 overtime loss at Edmonton on Saturday. Philadelphia had no answers for Kane (two goals) or Antti Raanta (32 saves) on Oct. 21, when it suffered a 4-0 loss at United Center.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (44-22-6): Wednesday’s game figures to be an emotional one for Kimmo Timonen, who is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Chicago on Feb. 27. The 40-year-old Finnish defenseman, who has announced this will be his final season in the NHL, spent the previous seven campaigns in the City of Brotherly Love and instantly won over the difficult-to-please fan base. Corey Crawford has been superb of late, going 7-1-1 with a .956 save percentage over his last nine starts.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (29-29-16): The season has been a difficult one for Philadelphia, but Jakub Voracek has been one of the few bright spots. The 25-year-old Czech has set career highs in assists (52) and points (73) and is three away from doing the same in goals. Voracek is one of the top contenders for the Art Ross Trophy as he enters Wednesday trailing leaders John Tavares of the New York Islanders and two-time winner Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh by just one point.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks LW Patrick Sharp, a former Flyer, has registered two points in three of his last five games.

2. Philadelphia is 5-1-2 in its last eight home contests.

3. Crawford has allowed fewer than three goals in eight of his last nine outings.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Flyers 3