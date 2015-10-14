Preview: Blackhawks at Flyers

Patrick Kane has followed a tumultuous offseason with an impressive start to the 2015-16 campaign. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner looks to send the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight victory when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Kane has collected three goals and as many assists on the heels of an offseason that saw him in the headlines for an accusation of a sexual assault. While the legal investigation is ongoing and he has not been charged with a crime, Kane will look to continue his sizzling start when he faces a team that he has tormented since netting the Stanley Cup-winning goal on June 9, 2010. Ironically, that victory serves as Chicago’s last in Philadelphia, which is looking to build off its 1-0 triumph over Florida on Monday for Dave Hakstol’s first win as the team’s coach. Michal Neuvirth turned aside 31 shots for his first shutout in over 3 1/2 years and could be in line for his second start in place of Steve Mason, who is dealing with a personal family matter.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-1-0): Artemi Panarin joined Kane with a goal and two assists as Chicago completed a home-and-home sweep of the New York Islanders with a 4-1 triumph on Saturday. Nicknamed the “Bread Man” after the popular restaurant Panera Bread, the 23-year-old Panarin has fared well with Kane and Artem Anisimov on the team’s second line. The group has accounted for six of the team’s nine goals and 11 of the club’s 24 points. Two-time Jennings Trophy winner Corey Crawford has struggled versus the Flyers, yielding four goals in his last meeting on March 25 to fall to 0-2-1 in his career.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-1-1): Brayden Schenn scored the lone goal on Monday and has two of his team’s four goals, but has traditionally struggled versus Chicago. “It’s almost like they play a fast-paced game of pond hockey,” Schenn told the Philadelphia Inquirer of the Blackhawks, against whom he has just two assists in five career meetings. Jakub Voracek has been held off the scoresheet in all three games this season after signing an eight-year, $66 million deal following an 81-point performance in 2014-15.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia has won its last 11 home regular-season games versus Chicago dating to 1996.

2. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews played under Hakstol at North Dakota from 2005-07.

3. The Flyers will honor retired D Kimmo Timomen prior to the game for his 16-year NHL career, seven of which spent in Philadelphia before he won a Stanley Cup with Chicago last season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1