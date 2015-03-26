Flyers rise up against Blackhawks

PHILADELPHIA -- Some things defy explanation. Such is the case with the Philadelphia Flyers’ success against the NHL’s elite teams and lack of success when playing the league’s bottom-feeders.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds scored the 100th goal of his Flyers career, helping Philadelphia to a 4-1 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

The Flyers are now 9-1-4 in their last 14 games against teams in playoff position, including the Blackhawks, who entered the game five points out of first place in the Central Division.

Conversely, the Flyers are winless (0-6-3) in their last nine games against teams not in playoff position.

“If I had the explanation why, I wouldn’t be standing here talking about why we didn’t make the playoffs,” said Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek, whose assist on Flyers center Claude Giroux’s goal tied him for the NHL points lead with New York Islanders center John Tavares and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.

“I mean, we’re obviously not out of it, but I can’t give you that answer. We played a good hockey game. We’ve got to build on it and we’ve got another good team (San Jose at home) Saturday.”

Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason stopped 34 of 35 shots, but like Voracek, spoke very candidly and realistically after the game.

“At this stage, winning’s still good,” Mason said. “However, there is that sobering feeling of where we’re at in the standings. We took care of our job tonight, and that’s what we have to do to continue to get wins.”

Flyers left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare squared off against former Flyers and current Blackhawks bruiser Dan Carcillo and echoed the mystery behind the results.

“It’s a good question,” Bellemare said. “Somehow we’re fired up when we play those big teams. I mean, there are no easy teams to play against. But maybe when we play those teams that we are in front of, we don’t do the same kind of small, little work that we did tonight and make sacrifices for the team.”

Regardless, the Flyers will take the win and hope this time it will propel them to better things. The previous Philadelphia victory was a 7-2 thrashing of Detroit at home on March 14, ending a four-game losing streak.

Instead of being a turning point, the Flyers embarked on another four-game losing streak -- all on the road -- before Wednesday’s win over the Blackhawks.

Philadelphia shaved two points off the 11-point gap separating it from eighth-seeded Ottawa and playoff hopefuls Boston and Florida, all of which were idle. Five of the Flyers’ seven final games are at home, where they sport a 21-9-6 record this season compared with a dismal 9-20-10 road record.

As for the win itself, Philadelphia had four different goal scorers, including Simmonds. His goal 7:20 into the game was partly the result of his hard work 30 seconds earlier. Chicago netminder Corey Crawford, who had 29 saves, tried to backhand a pass behind the net to defenseman Michal Rozsival, but Simmonds stormed in and poked the puck away.

Chicago was never able to clear the puck and eventually Flyers right winger Matt Read fed it back to Simmonds, who fired a shot past Crawford for a 1-0 lead.

“It’s one game,” Crawford said. “The Flyers played really well. I don’t think we played our best game. It’s a little frustrating, but we still have tons of confidence in this room.”

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews agreed.

“We’ve got to focus on playing good hockey. We do that, and we give ourselves a chance,” said Toews, not looking to overthink Chicago’s loss. “We’ll figure things out together the way we always do and get back on the right page.”

After Flyers center Ryan White put Philadelphia ahead 2-0 in the second period, Giroux made it 3-0 on his 22nd goal of the season. It was Giroux’s first even-strength goal at home all year.

Chicago center Andrew Shaw, who almost tied the score but missed a wide-open net after Simmonds’ goal, scored his 13th goal of the season early in the third period on the power play.

Flyers left winger Michael Raffl put the game out of reach with five minutes to go, making it 4-1 on his 19th goal of the season.

Philadelphia right winger Matt Read and defenseman Michael Del Zotto added two assists apiece.

Despite the loss, Chicago is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games and is a strong candidate to capture home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Blackhawks (94 points) also remain within striking distance of St. Louis (99 points) and Nashville (98 points) for first place in the Central Division. Chicago also has nine games remaining compared with eight for both St. Louis and Nashville, with two of Chicago’s remaining games against the Blues.

NOTES: The game marked the return of longtime Flyers D Kimmo Timonen, sent to the Blackhawks for draft picks days before the March 2 trade deadline. Timonen, cheered loudly during the announcement of the starting lineups, played seven seasons in Philadelphia but missed the entire 2014-15 campaign with blood clots before being traded to Chicago. The trade was designed to give him one more chance at a Stanley Cup ring before he retires. ... Blackhawks LW Bryan Bickell, LW Teuvo Teravainen, and D David Rundblad were all out. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier was a healthy scratch, while D Luke Schenn (lower-body injury) remained out. ... The Blackhawks won 4-0 in the teams’ only other meeting this season, Oct. 21 in Chicago. ... Chicago plays host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The San Jose Sharks visit Philadelphia on Saturday.