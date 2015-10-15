Neuvirth records 2nd consecutive shutout as Flyers blank ‘Hawks

PHILADELPHIA -- After recording back-to-back shutouts, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth’s spot as backup on the depth chart might seem curious.

The latest win was Wednesday when the Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s been unbelievable the last few days,” Neuvirth said. “It’s been a true team effort, the whole system.”

Philadelphia (2-1-1) picked up its second straight win behind the 27-year-old Neuvirth, starting again in place of goalie Steve Mason, who is out because of a personal family matter. Neuvirth made 30 saves.

And one brilliant stop on Blackhawks right winger Marian Hossa, who had a golden opportunity on a breakaway attempt in the second period, was pivotal to the team’s win.

“In that situation, that’s a momentum, game-changing type of save,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “Michal did a good job of that. I thought he had another one in the second as well on a wraparound attempt. He was good.”

Neuvirth simply stuck to his game.

“I was just trying to stay patient and wait for him to do the first move,” he said. “It was a huge save for us.”

Centers Claude Giroux and Sam Gagner provided the offense for Philadelphia with a goal apiece in the second period, while left winger Matt Read iced it late in the third with a goal off a rebound.

For the defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks (2-2-0), their two-game winning streak was snapped and their regular-season struggles in Philadelphia continued. The last time Chicago won a game on Philly’s home ice, it was a special one -- the 2010 Stanley Cup finals clincher in Game 6, the first of their three Cups over the last six seasons. Chicago has not won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since 1996, however.

”Tonight would have been the night to get us going,“ Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. ”We didn’t get anything going. Give them credit, they were the better team today.

“We took some careless penalties, gave them momentum, they had pace and we stood around and watched for the majority of the game.”

Goalie Corey Crawford (1-2-0) made 26 saves and has given up two or more goals in all three of his starts this season.

“We had trouble with penalties in the second,” Crawford said. “We played fairly well.”

On a second-period power play, courtesy of a high-sticking penalty by left winger Ryan Garbutt, Gagner flung home a snap shot for his first goal with the Flyers for a 1-0 lead.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto and center Brayden Schenn earned assists.

Giroux doubled the Flyers’ lead by netting his first goal of the season at 16:21 in the second. Left winger Michael Raffl wrapped around the net and right there in front was Giroux to put it past Crawford.

“You can look up and down the lineup and find a lot of different things that are good and positive,” Hakstol said. “Good goaltending, extra efforts on the penalty kill, finishing a power-play goal and just a lot of second efforts all over the ice.”

The Flyers killed off all five of the Blackhawks’ power plays, including three in the third period.

“We shouldn’t be pleased at all,” Quenneville said. “We should be upset and excited about getting things right.”

Right winger Patrick Kane was cooled off after tallying three goals and three assists in the Blackhawks’ first three games this season.

Meanwhile, Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek -- the Flyers’ top-two point leaders from last season -- compiled a goal and assist between them after totaling just one point in the team’s first three games.

But the past two games, it’s been all Neuvirth -- the backup not playing like one.

“He did a great job,” Hakstol said. “Stepped up and he was on.”

NOTES: The Flyers honored former D Kimmo Timonen, who retired in the offseason after winning the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 40-year-old played 15 NHL seasons, including seven with the Flyers. He won the Barry Ashbee Trophy -- given to the team’s best defenseman -- five times in seven seasons and ranks third all-time among Flyers defensemen in points with 270 (38 goals, 232 assists) in 519 games. ... Blackhawks LW Ryan Garbutt was bumped up to Chicago’s top line, joining C Jonathan Toews and RW Marian Hossa. Garbutt, acquired in an offseason trade with the Dallas Stars, was held without a point in his first three games with the Blackhawks. ... Blackhawks RW Kyle Baun and D David Rundblad were healthy scratches. Both have appeared in one game thus far. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger missed his second game in a row with an upper-body injury. C Sam Gagner replaced him in the lineup.