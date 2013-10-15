Preview: Blackhawks at Hurricanes

Although they have sputtered at home, the Carolina Hurricanes can gain solace in knowing that their next foe has traditionally - and inexplicably - struggled in the Tar Heel State. The Hurricanes look to ride their unbeaten streak to eight home games against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks when the teams face off on Tuesday. Carolina, which boasts a 6-0-0 mark with one tie in the last seven contests of the series, hasn’t dropped a home game to Chicago since a 4-1 setback on Jan. 14, 1998.

Fast-forward to the present: The Hurricanes have been blown over in three of their four home tilts (1-1-2) - including a 5-3 setback to Phoenix on Sunday. The Blackhawks are entering the contest on the strength of a pair of one-goal victories - including a 2-1 triumph over Buffalo on Saturday. Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane netted the eventual game-winning goal against his hometown team for his sixth tally in his last seven regular-season contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSCH (Chicago), FSCR (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (3-1-1): While Kane has been scoring at an impressive pace, Patrick Sharp hasn’t been as fortunate - although not for a lack of trying. Sharp has unleashed 18 shots on goal - one shy of defenseman Duncan Keith for the team lead - and three or more in four of the team’s five games. Perhaps the birth of daughter Sadie Ellen on Sunday could be just the jolt needed for Sharp, who practiced on Monday and is scheduled to play versus Carolina.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2-2-2): Jeff Skinner has gotten out of the blocks in a hurry, recording at least one point in five of six contests - and two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. The 2011 Calder Trophy winner is looking avenge last season’s disappointing total in which he finished with just 24 points and an unsettling minus-21 in 42 games. Cam Ward will continue to be the workhorse with Justin Peters recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to replace Anton Khudobin (lower body), who was shuffled to injured reserve.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe is riding a career-high four-game point streak.

2. Chicago G Corey Crawford has stopped 73 of 79 shots in his last three games, but is just 1-1-1 in that span.

3. Hurricanes LW Tuomo Ruutu made his season debut on Sunday after missing the first five games with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Hurricanes 1