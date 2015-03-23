Preview: Blackhawks at Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks look to rebound from an uncharacteristic performance when they visit the struggling Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Chicago saw a seven-game point streak end with a 4-0 defeat at Dallas on Saturday and stands four points behind Nashville for second place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks will try to record their second win this month against the Hurricanes, who have followed up a solid February (7-4-1) with a disappointing March (2-5-3).

Chicago gave up a pair of power-play goals in the loss to a desperate Dallas team and has managed just one in two games – Brad Richards’ tally in the 1-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Captain Jonathan Toews recorded two goals and an assist in the 5-2 victory over Carolina on March 2 for the Blackhawks’ fifth victory in seven games against Hurricanes. Carolina comes in off a 3-2 shootout loss at the Rangers on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (43-22-6): Chicago had allowed eight goals in seven games before surrendering four against Dallas and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson told reporters, “We’ve just got to leave that behind and focus on the next game.” Toews has five points in the last four games and has pulled within five of injured Patrick Kane (64) for the team lead in scoring. Marian Hossa has posted five points in his last five contests and two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith has four in the past five.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-35-10): Carolina has managed only one victory in its last seven contests, mainly due to an offense that produced six goals in the past five outings. Elias Lindholm scored for the second time in three games Saturday and has 16 – seven more than his total as a rookie last season. Defenseman Justin Faulk leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 45 points and captain Eric Staal boasts a team-high 19 goals – one away from his ninth season with at least 20, but he has gone six games without one.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago is third in the league in scoring defense (2.24 per game) and Carolina is 27th in scoring (2.25).

2. Carolina G Anton Khudobin has made four straight starts, gaining a point in three of them (1-1-2).

3. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford, who has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of the last eight games, is one shy of his fourth 30-win season

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 1