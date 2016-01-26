Preview: Blackhawks at Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks tasted the bitter pill of defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes before embarking on a franchise-best 12-game winning streak. After mustering just three goals during their last three contests (1-2-0), the Blackhawks look to get back on track when they conclude their two-game season series with a visit to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Corey Crawford returned Chicago to its winning ways by recording a career-best and NHL-leading seventh shutout in a 2-0 victory over St. Louis on Sunday. “Winning’s the only thing that counts,” said the two-time Jennings Trophy recipient, whose 28 victories trail only Washington’s Braden Holtby (30) for the league lead. “I mean if we need a shutout, I battle hard and it’s a tight game, it definitely feels good ... but what matters is the W.” Eddie Lack (35 saves) got the better of Crawford (25 saves) in Carolina’s 2-1 win on Dec. 27, but the former has been hot and cold in place of injured goaltender Cam Ward (concussion). Lack turned aside 33 shots in a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Sunday as the Hurricanes improved to 6-2-1 in their last nine games overall and 5-1-2 in their last eight at PNC Arena.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (33-15-4): Andrew Shaw tallied against the Blues and also had an assist in the first meeting with the Hurricanes. Artemi Panarin also scored versus St. Louis, notching his rookie-best 17th goal and 46th point. Linemate Patrick Kane had an assist on Panarin’s tally, but has been limited to just one goal and one assist in seven career meetings with Carolina.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (22-20-8): Kris Versteeg tallied twice versus the Flames to record his first multi-goal performance since netting a pair of tallies at Winnipeg on Jan. 21, 2012. Versteeg, who joined Joakim Nordstrom in being shuffled from Chicago in the offseason, had no qualms in jokingly calling out captain Jonathan Toews. “He’s just a big baby,” Versteeg told the Hurricanes’ website of Toews. “An overgrown baby.” The diapers may be off for Nordstrom, who has scored in back-to-back contests after notching just two points - both assists - in his previous 13 games.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina C Victor Rask, who scored in the first meeting versus Chicago, netted his career-high 12th goal on Sunday.

2. The Blackhawks recalled 2011 first-round pick F Mark McNeill from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

3. Both teams will skate into the All-Star break after this game.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 2