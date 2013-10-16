Blackhawks 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO): Patrick Sharp scored his 200th career goal in the first period and netted the lone tally in the third round of the shootout as visiting Chicago rebounded after squandering a two-goal lead to record its 2,500th victory in franchise history.

After Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews were thwarted in their bids in the bonus format, Sharp converted by snapping a shot past the glove of Cam Ward. Corey Crawford, who finished with 32 saves, denied Nathan Gerbe and Alexander Semin in the first two rounds before closing the pads on Jeff Skinner to end the contest.

Marian Hossa also tallied in the first period for the Blackhawks, who have won three in a row overall and tasted victory in the Tar Heel State for the first time since a 4-1 triumph on Jan. 14, 1998.

Semin scored and defenseman Ron Hainsey tallied for the first time since March 12, 2011. Ward finished with 34 saves for the Hurricanes, who concluded their homestand with an 0-1-2 mark.

After Chicago netted a pair of first-period goals, Crawford’s bid for his ninth shutout came to an end at 3:54 of the third as Semin cleaned up the rebound. Hainsey’s blast forged a 2-2 tie with 7:27 remaining in the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Two days after the birth of daughter Sadie Ellen, Sharp accepted a stretch pass from C Michal Handzus and beat Ward over his glove on a breakaway at 7:56 of the first period. Chicago doubled the advantage under 2 1/2 minutes later as Carolina D Brett Bellemore fanned on a clearing attempt, allowing Hossa to shovel a backhander past Ward just as captain Eric Staal’s holding penalty expired. ... Prior to Tuesday’s tilt, Carolina posted a 6-0-0 mark with one tie in seven home contests against Chicago. ... Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson recorded a game-high seven blocked shots.