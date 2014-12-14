Visnovsky goal helps Islanders defeat Blackhawks.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders (20-10-0) and Chicago Blackhawks (20-9-1) were two teams streaking in opposite directions.

Chicago came into Nassau Coliseum on an eight-game winning streak -- their last conquest being a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. The Islanders had dropped their last three games allowing 17 goals against and blowing two three-goal leads in the process.

By the end of the night, Islanders defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky helped end both streaks with his third-period goal that propelled New York to a 3-2 win over the visiting Blackhawks. Visnovsky faked a shot and then skated through the Chicago defense to burry a wrister top shelf past Chicago goaltender Scott Darling at 11:01 of the third.

“I faked the shot because the guy stayed,” Visnovsky explained about his game-winning goal. “I took speed, I waited, the goalie went down, and took the shot top shelf. I tried to shot at where the hole was and I was a little bit lucky, because there was not too much space was there.”

The goal capped a combined three-goal period between the Islanders and Blackhawks.

Forward Patrick Kane looked to have the potential game-winner when he scored 3:46 into the third period to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. However that lead vanished after the Islanders power play capitalized on its third opportunity of the game.

Forward Kyle Oposo buried a rebound shot past goaltender Scott Darling to even the game at two.

“It’s a big one,” Capuano said, referring to Okposo’s power-play goal. The Islanders’ power play converted on just four of their last 18 man-advantages up until Okposo’s goal.

“You don’t really look at the percentages as much as you look at the timely goals that you get,” Capuano added about the power play. “Tonight was definitely a timely goal for us.”

The Blackhawks hold the NHL’s best penalty kill, with a 91.5 percent success rate this season.

Darling made 38 saves -- which included 16 in the second period -- for the Blackhawks. After the game, forward Jonathan Toews was quick to credit Darling’s performance against the Isles, but the guys in front could have done more to help him out.

“He had some big saves throughout all three periods,” Toews said. “We just didn’t work for pucks. We didn’t generate chances. We didn’t make them do things they didn’t want to do, especially in their own zone. We didn’t have any sustained pressure in any part of the game.”

An evenly played first period gave way to 40 minutes of chances for the Islanders. The home team outshot the visitors 33-15 in the second and third periods combined.

”That’s a good team,“ Toews added later. ”They definitely outworked us. We have to find a way to get back on that page we were on three games ago where everyone was going and everyone was clicking. Start getting the results we want again.

“I think we got a little dose of what we deserved tonight. We’ll move past it and be better tonight.”

Chicago has not lost a game since Nov. 23, when they fell 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks. Forward Kris Versteeg had the only goal in that game for the Blackhawks.

The Islanders will use Saturday’s win as a jumping off point once again. The last time New York dropped three in a row occurred in the final two games in the month of October and the first game of November. They went on to win five straight afterward.

“That was a good win for our bunch,” Okposo said. “To go down 2-1 in the third, we could have folded, but we didn‘t. We had a pretty good second and third period, and the way that we responded says a lot about our team.”

The Blackhawks will have a quick turnaround having to face the Calgary Flames on Sunday in Chicago. The Islanders will have a day in between games before they have to hit the ice on Monday to host the New Jersey Devils.

NOTES: The ceremonial first puck was dropped by Clark Gillies, who became the latest member of the Islanders’ dynasty to be honored with his own “Mini-Locker Night.” Gillies, who had both knees replaced within the last few years, grinned from ear-to-ear several hours earlier as he joined the Islanders for the last few minutes of their morning skate. ... Islanders C Cory Conacher cleared waivers Saturday, a day after he was demoted. ... Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews, who crashed face-first into the boards during Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins, was active after passing all concussion tests. ... Blackhawks G Scott Darling made his fourth straight start in net.