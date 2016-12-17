Ristolainen's goal gives Sabres win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Rasmus Ristolainen doesn't just like the extra pressure of an overtime session -- he revels in it.

Ristolainen scored 42 seconds into overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night. At just 22 years old, he became the fourth defenseman in franchise history to score multiple overtime goals in his career.

"I love to play overtime," Ristolainen said.

Ristolainen's intentions on the game-winning goal were on display for all to see. With the Sabres pushing forward on an odd-man rush, Ristolainen arrived as the trailer and tapped his stick 10 times along the ice. Right winger Kyle Okposo made a hard cut inside the left circle and knew he had to give it to the defenseman.

"I was thinking the whole way up I was going to shoot the puck," Okposo said. "And by the time I got to the red line I saw Risto, I knew I was giving it to him."

Ristolainen then unleashed a hard wrist shot to the glove side for the win.

"I tried to yell, tap my stick and do everything that he can hear me," Ristolainen said. "He made a great play."

Johan Larsson and Matt Moulson also scored for the Sabres (12-11-6). Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

The Sabres overcame a sluggish start to pick up a victory for the second game in a row. On Tuesday, the Sabres fell behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings before winning 6-3.

"I think it shows we can come back if we play the right way and play the way we can," Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. "That's something we have to work on going forward right from the start of the game."

The Islanders (11-13-6) fell for the fourth game in a row, and once again did so in disappointing fashion. In each of their four losses, the Islanders have either been tied or ahead going into the third period. New York took a 2-1 lead into the third period on Friday.

"It's just frustrating," said Islanders right winger Ryan Strome. "We play a good 40 minutes and the third period we kind of seem flat. It's kind of been the downfall of our team a little bit this year, our third periods and finding ways to win."

Strome and Alan Quine scored for New York. Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves in his first start of the season.

"So many games we've been tied or had the lead going into the third," center Shane Prince said. "We've got to find a way to close it out."

Strome opened the scoring with 6:52 remaining in the first period off a quick wrist shot from the slot. After Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck worked his way into the zone and around Sabres winger Evander Kane, Strome grabbed the puck and picked up his fourth goal of the year.

After the Sabres were outshot 16-7 in the first period, Larsson evened the score 2:32 into the second when he redirected Ristolainen's shot from the point for his fifth goal of the year.

Quine made it 2-1 four minutes later on a power play. With both teams scrambling for a loose puck at the top of the crease, center Shane Prince fed Quine for an easy finish and his second goal of the year at 6:39.

Moulson evened the score with a power-play goal of his own 3:09 into the third. After the Islanders were unable to corral the puck following a series of Sabres shots, Moulson deposited the rebound for his eighth goal of the year.

The Sabres avoided a major scare midway through the third period after Jack Eichel was sent head-first into the boards by Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Eichel briefly left the game to be evaluated but did return. Boychuk received a two-minute minor for boarding.

"The reaction from the crowd was enough to put anyone's heart in their throat," Bylsma said.

NOTES: D Zach Bogosian (knee) and C Derek Grant were scratched for the Sabres. Bogosian is getting closer to returning from a knee sprain that has kept him out for 20 games. ... D Taylor Fedun is also closer to returning for Buffalo. He was retroactively placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13 (with the IR going back to Dec. 3). ... C Casey Cizikas (upper body) and G Thomas Greiss were scratched for the Islanders. Cizikas was injured in Thursday night's 5-4 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. ... This was the first of three meetings between the two teams this season. Their next meeting takes place on Friday, Dec. 23 in New York.