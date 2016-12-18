Blackhawks rally for 6-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves playing catch-up hockey for almost the entire game Saturday night -- except when it mattered most.

Four times the Blackhawks trailed by a goal against the St. Louis Blues and each time they were able to score the tying goal before the Blues could add to their lead.

Finally with just over four minutes to play, they took their first lead of the game on a goal by Vinnie Hinostroza and then added an empty-net goal by Artemi Panarin to post a 6-4 win over the Blues.

"It's been a while since I scored my last, but I feel like I've been getting a lot of chances, so it's good to see one hit the back of the net," Hinostrova said. "It's our biggest rival obviously. We're at the top of the division with these guys, so any time we can come here and beat them at their barn it's huge."

The Blackhawks improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games while handing the Blues only their second regulation loss in 18 home games this season. They had gone 11-0-3 in their last 14 home games.

A goal by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had given the Blues a 4-3 lead with just 12 seconds left in the second period, but the lead was short-lived. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarssen scored just one minute into the third period to tie the game 4-4.

The score remained tied until Hinostrova was able to backhand a shot by goalie Jake Allen with 4:25 left in the third period after a shot by Brent Seabrook hit the leg of Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson.

"I blocked the shot off my leg, but I couldn't really find it and it went on his stick," Edmundson said. "It was a tough one, but he shouldn't have been in front of the net anyway. I take the blame for that one."

The Blackhawks also got goals from Dennis Rasmussen, Patrick Kane and Brian Campbell as they kept coming back on the Blues. Kane's goal was his first in 10 games.

"It was kind of a wide-open game," Kane said. "We did a good job coming back. ... You've got to be happy being down going into the third on the road and coming away with two points."

Kane said it was nice to break his long scoring drought. He was able to get free on a breakway on a stretch pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

"Just be positive, that's what I've been telling myself," Kane said. "Play the game, not worry about games previously or games coming up or anything like that. Just focus on the next game and be ready for that and try and do my best out there."

The Blues got two goals from Patrik Berglund, including one just 41 seconds into the game, and another from Kyle Brodziak, which deflected off a broken stick past goalie Scott Darling. Edmundson earned three assists.

Despite their four one-goal leads, Blues coach Ken Hitchcock never felt his team was in control of the game.

"We didn't have control of anything," Hitchcock said. "They were controlling the game. ... They scored three goals in front of the net. ... We got outworked. For some of our younger players, this can be a real lesson. They dialed it up. It could be a real eye-opener.

"If we want to play with the top dogs, we're going to have to execute at a higher level."

Goalie Jake Allen said it was a reminder of what the Blues need to do against the top teams in the league.

"To catch the top teams in the league and in our division we've got to be a lot better than that," Allen said. "We had spurts, but not enough spurts. We couldn't contain that top line. They are one of the best in the league for a reason."

The Blackhawks played the final two periods without center Artem Anisimov, who left the game midway through the first period because of an upper-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said his status was day to day.

NOTES: D Carl Gunnarsson returned to the Blues' lineup. He had missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. D Brad Hunt was scratched to make room for Gunnarsson despite getting a point in all four games he has played since being called up from the minors. ... The Blackhawks had the same lineup for the second consecutive game, with LW Tyler Motte a healthy scratch. Motte is expected to play Sunday night, when the Blackhawks host San Jose. ... The Blues host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. ... The next game between the Blues and Blackhawks will be outdoors at Busch Stadium in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2.