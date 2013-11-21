Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

After dropping two of three to begin a seven-game road trip, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a chance to get back on track when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Winnipeg has earned points in each of its last five home games but sits one point out of the division basement. The Jets and Blackhawks have both allowed a division-worst 66 goals.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford has struggled mightily in four of his last five starts, allowing at least four goals on three occasions. He was pulled on Tuesday after yielding three goals in just over 13 minutes and replaced by rookie Antti Raanta, who permitted two goals on 16 shots in his first NHL action. Ondrej Pavelec has allowed two goals in each of his last three starts for Winnipeg, which allows 32.0 shots per game - 4.9 more than Chicago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, TSN Jets

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (14-4-4): Bryan Bickell, who has five goals in 22 games since signing a four-year, $16 million deal in the offseason, is day-to-day with a leg injury suffered in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Patrick Kane, who leads the team with 22 points, has recorded 11 in an eight-game streak. Marian Hossa has nine goals and 15 points, but has missed the last three contests with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-10-3): Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has five goals in his last five contests, offsetting the lack of production from Evander Kane, who has been limited to four assists in nine games. Bryan Little leads the team with 12 goals and 21 points, but his pace seems unsustainable with a shooting percentage nearly double his career mark. Defenseman Zach Bogosian, who is third on the team in ice time, has missed two games and is considered week-to-week with a groin injury that appears to be more severe than originally thought.

OVERTIME

1. Four of Winnipeg’s last five games have gone to a shootout.

2. Chicago is 6-for-24 on road power-play opportunities.

3. The Blackhawks have already defeated Winnipeg twice this season by a combined score of 9-2. They have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Jets, dating back to when the latter were known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 3