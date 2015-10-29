Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville hopes for more offense when his squad visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, but there is no arguing the defending Stanley Cup champions have earned their last two victories – both of which came in dramatic fashion. Corey Crawford shut out the opposition and captain Jonathan Toews scored the game’s lone tally in back-to-back 1-0 triumphs, marking the first time since the NHL reintroduced overtime in 1983-84 a team has won consecutive overtime shutouts.

The Blackhawks are without defensive standout Duncan Keith (torn right knee meniscus) for at least the next four weeks, but Crawford has been spectacular in making 60 saves in victories over Tampa Bay and Anaheim to extend Chicago’s winning streak to four games. The Jets could not hold a 1-0 lead Tuesday at home against Los Angeles, losing a 4-1 decision to fall to 2-2-1 on their six-game homestand. Rookie Nikolaj Ehlers quickly has established himself as a key member of the Jets’ offense, as the 19-year-old enters Thursday with a three-game goal-scoring streak. After facing the Blackhawks, Winnipeg plays eight of its next nine games away from home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (Chicago), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (6-3-0): Toews averaged 27.9 goals in his previous eight seasons but had not scored until netting the game-winner 17 seconds into overtime Friday against Tampa Bay, then beat Anaheim 51 seconds into the extra session three nights later. Chicago has to be better in its own zone, as it survived against the Ducks despite allowing 19 third-period shots. Crawford is second in the NHL in goals-against average (1.57) and fourth in save percentage (.943).

ABOUT THE JETS (5-3-1): Winnipeg has struggled to put together a complete game during its homestand, nearly blowing a four-goal lead in Sunday’s win over Minnesota before Los Angeles scored three goals (two empty-netters) in the final 4:41 on Tuesday. The Jets have given up four tallies in each of their last four games after allowing a total of nine in their first five contests. Ehlers also is riding a four-game points streak, and his 33 shots lead the Jets while tying for 12th in the league.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg G Michael Hutchinson had allowed only one goal before surrendering four on Sunday, but he still is 3-0-0 with a .935 save percentage.

2. The Blackhawks recalled C Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, and he is expected to make his NHL debut against Winnipeg.

3. Chicago has not scored in regulation in 139 minutes, 43 seconds.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Jets 2