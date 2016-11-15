Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

Many expected the Chicago Blackhawks to be one of the favorites for the Central Division title and they have played as well as anybody in the NHL through the season's first six weeks, but what about the Winnipeg Jets? Without a regulation loss in four straight, the surprising Jets have a winning record through 17 games and host Chicago on Tuesday trailing the division-leading Blackhawks by six points.

It is early in the season, but for a franchise that never has won a playoff game while calling two cities home, being anywhere near first place is unexpected. "It’s a fun team to coach and in terms of their commitment to what they’re doing," Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters after two of the top scorers in the NHL – Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele – netted shootout goals in Sunday's victory over Los Angeles. "I would say they’ve far exceeded my expectations.” Chicago will present a good measuring stick for Winnipeg as it is the NHL's hottest team while going 8-0-1 in its past nine games and is 9-0-2 since losing three of its opening five contests. “We’re winning games,” forward Patrick Kane told reporters after netting the game-winning goal in the second period of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Montreal. “That’s the most important thing right now. But, I still think for a lot of us we feel like we can play better.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (11-3-2): Marian Hossa extended his goal-scoring streak to four games Sunday, and has scored in seven of Chicago’s past nine contests to put himself among the league leaders with nine on the season. Kane begins the week with 18 points and stands among the league’s best in assists (12) with points in six of his past seven contests. Goaltender Corey Crawford has started all five of Chicago’s road games and is 8-3-2 overall on the season, making 21 saves in Sunday’s victory.

ABOUT THE JETS (8-7-2): Scheifele earned league second star of the week honors by posting six points in four games last week. He began the week tied for the NHL lead with 20 points, while rookie Laine paces the league with 11 goals. Winnipeg is missing several starters due to injury and the numbers of wounded climbed Monday, as Winnipeg placed promising rookie forward Kyle Connor (upper-body) on injured reserve.

1. Chicago, which has started the season 8-1-2 at home and 3-2-0 on the road, opens a seven-game trip Tuesday.

2. The Jets, who played without F Alex Burmistrov (undisclosed) and D Tyler Myers (lower-body) Sunday, recalled F Chase De Leo from Manitoba (AHL) to replace Connor.

3. Chicago F Tyler Motte (lower-body) missed his third consecutive game Sunday, but C Artem Anisimov (upper-body) returned after missing one contest.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 2