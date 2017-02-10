The Chicago Blackhawks arrive in Winnipeg to face the Jets in a Central Division matchup Friday after snapping an eight-game regular-season losing streak against first-place Minnesota, pulling within five points of the division leader. Now Chicago's challenge is to figure out the Jets, who despite sitting outside Western Conference playoff position own a 4-0-0 record against the Blackhawks this season.

“We had to win the game to keep us within striking distance,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville told reporters after center Jonathan Toews’ power-play marker at 3:09 of overtime gave the Blackhawks their third consecutive victory. “Certainly, getting the two points was important.” The Jets had won five of seven – including a 5-3 victory Jan. 26 at Chicago – before dropping their past two games, falling five points behind Calgary and St. Louis for the two West wild-card spots. The Jets, who allowed nine goals in losses to Colorado and Minnesota, turn to Connor Hellebuyck in goal after losing Ondrej Pavelec to a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat to the Wild. “I like where my game is at,” Hellebuyck told reporters after Thursday’s practice as he prepares to make his first start since beating the Blackhawks two weeks ago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (33-17-5): Toews also had two assists Wednesday, giving him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the past seven games, and needs nine goals to reach 20 for the 10th consecutive season. Forward Patrick Kane recorded an assist Wednesday, giving him six goals and 10 assists in his past 15 contests. Goaltender Corey Crawford won all three games during Chicago’s streak, making 35 saves against the Wild, and starts Friday.

ABOUT THE JETS (25-27-4): Hellebuyck has been in goal for all four of Winnipeg’s victories against Chicago this season, surrendering only five goals in all and one goal or fewer three times. Entering Thursday, nobody in the NHL had allowed more goals than the Jets (175). Center Mark Scheifele (tied with Kane for seventh in the league with 53 points through Wednesday's games) is pointless in his past two games, but center Bryan Little recorded points in eight of his past nine contests, including four games with multiple points.

OVERTIME

1. Hellebuyck is 4-1-0 with a 1.41 goals against average and a .956 save percentage in five career games against Chicago.

2. Chicago D Niklas Hjalmarsson ranks second in the NHL through Wednesday's games with 137 blocked shots, blocking five against Minnesota.

3. Toews’ big night Wednesday moved him past Jeremy Roenick for ninth place in team history, and gives him 597 career points.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Blackhawks 2