Blackhawks 4, Jets 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Left winger Andrew Ladd stung his former teammates with a third-period goal and the Chicago Blackhawks posted a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Ladd, dealt to Chicago just before the trade deadline in late February, took a pass from captain Jonathan Toews and slipped in his 20th goal of the season at 3:06 of the third period as the Blackhawks built a 3-0 lead.

Chicago goalie Scott Darling, playing in place of injured starter Corey Crawford, made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and just the second of his career.

NHL scoring leader Patrick Kane netted his 39th goal of the season to snap a scoreless tie late in the second period, squeezing a backhand shot between Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec’s left shoulder and the goal post.

Just 26 seconds later, right winger Marian Hossa notched his 12th goal of the season, converting a pass from center Artem Anisimov.

Left winger Tomas Fleischmann padded the lead with his 13th goal of the season about two minutes after Ladd’s score in the third period.

Kane added an assist on Ladd’s goal and leads the league with 92 points.

Pavelec stopped 32 shots in net for the Jets.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blackhawks (42-24-6), who are third in the Central Division. The Jets (29-37-5) have dropped their last two games and remain tied for last in the Western Conference.

The game was the first of four straight at home for the Jets, who host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. The Blackhawks head home to play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday evening.

The clubs met for the first time since a multi-player trade on Feb. 25 that sent Ladd back to Chicago, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2010. Winnipeg acquired forward Marko Dano, a first-round pick in this summer’s NHL entry draft and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft for Ladd, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Ladd played 429 career games for the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise, scoring 305 points (139 goals, 166 assists) since the 2011-12 season.

Winnipeg’s power play squandered four opportunities and Chicago went 0 of 1 with the man-advantage.

NOTES: Chicago was without G Corey Crawford (upper body), and D Christian Erhoff and D Dennis Rasmussen were healthy scratches. Sidelined for the Jets were RW Anthony Peluso (upper body), C Bryan Little (lower body), LW Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body), RW Joel Armia (lower body) and RW JC Lipon (upper body). ... The Jets paid tribute to Chicago LW Andrew Ladd during the first television timeout with a one-minute video of some of the former captain’s finest moments with the organization. He was the face of the franchise from the moment it moved north from Atlanta in the summer of 2011 to when he was traded to the Blackhawks on Feb. 25. ... The Jets and Blackhawks meet once more this season on April 1 in Winnipeg. ... Winnipeg is the birthplace of three Blackhawks: C Jonathan Toews, RW Dale Weise and D Duncan Keith. ... Jets D Jacob Trouba, a first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2012 NHL entry draft, played in his 200th career game.