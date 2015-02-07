Saad scores in OT as Blackhawks ground Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ease with which Chicago Blackhawks left winger Brandon Saad scored his 16th goal of the NHL season made the moment no less special Friday night.

Paired with right winger Patrick Kane on a shift in overtime, Saad found himself alone in front of the Winnipeg Jets net with the puck on his stick and goalie Michael Hutchinson out of position -- and he made no mistake, lifting the Blackhawks to a 2-1 triumph.

The clubs traded chances during the four-on-four overtime session, but Saad sealed two points for the visitors with just 1:59 left on the clock.

”I had the puck and Kaner was yelling through the middle, so I gave it to him and he just skated around the net and, I don’t know, he just threw it in front or tried to wrap it,“ said Saad. ”Either way, the puck found a way to me right in front and it was an easy tap.

“My eyes opened pretty big there. I was pretty excited to get that puck, I found a way to beat him and I was happy to get the goal.”

The Blackhawks (32-18-2) snapped a two-game losing skid. The club had gone 146 minutes, 25 seconds without a goal until Kane tied the game at 1 at the 2:50 mark of the second period.

Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele opened the scoring at 4:17 of the first period, scoring his eighth goal of the season but just his first in 11 games and only the second in 22.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

The Jets (26-18-10) are winless in six games since the All-Star break, recording just two points in a pair of overtime losses.

Kane said the Central Division rivals, who won three previous contests against the Blackhawks this season, are a tough squad to handle.

“It was one of those games, like a playoff-type game out there,” he said. “There wasn’t too many chances each way, and you obviously saw the shot totals and it was a very physical game. It was tough to generate.”

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford, who stopped 20 shots for his 20th win of the season, agreed the Jets play a punishing style and are defensively sound.

“I’d rather be up by two goals,” he said. “That was nice to see we can play that type of hockey in the third period.”

“Everyone on (the Jets) side plays hard, they play physical and it just seems like there’s no room. They just run all over the ice. You just stay patient and not get frustrated by them throwing body checks.”

Hutchinson made 20 saves, losing for just the first time in four starts against Chicago this season.

The defeat ended a tumultuous day for the Jets organization.

After the club’s morning skate, Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced left winger Evander Kane had opted for season-ending shoulder surgery, which is scheduled for Saturday. Mired in controversy after being a healthy scratch for Winnipeg’s game Tuesday night in Vancouver, Kane is expected to be out four to six months.

Following an overtime loss to the Canucks, Maurice said he made a “coach’s decision” not to play Kane in the speedy, rugged winger’s home town. But reports suggest a locker room incident was to blame for his absence. It’s believed he arrived at the rink in a track suit, against team policy, and his clothes were dumped into a tub of water by teammate Dustin Byfuglien, prompting Kane to leave the arena and not return.

Kane was placed on the injured-reserve list Thursday. He had 10 goals and 12 assists in 37 games this season, while playing on the third line much of the time.

After the game, Maurice said it was good to move past the Kane saga and get back to business.

“It was a bigger one (distraction) the other night (in Vancouver). We handled that well. It was good to get the puck dropped and now we’ll move on,” he said.

”It was a more defensive game played by both teams. It’s not that we ground the game down. I think they were looking after a couple losses to play a pretty tight game. It was hard to generate speed for both teams through the neutral zone.

“We’d like a better result, but we’re fine with the 60 minutes.”

Blackhawks left winger Daniel Carcillo played for the first time since Jan. 16, the night a crosscheck to the arm of Jets center Mathieu Perreault earned him a six-game suspension.

Carcillo answered the bell just 1:07 into the first period when right winger Chris Thorburn challenged him to a fight.

NOTES: Chicago LW Kris Versteeg took the morning skate but was scratched for the 15th straight game as he recovers from a hand injury suffered during the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 when he blocked a shot by Washington Capitals RW Eric Fehr. Head coach Joel Quenneville hinted he could play Monday when the Blackhawks host Arizona. ... With LW Evander Kane done for the season, the Jets summoned C Patrice Cormier from St. John’s of AHL on Thursday.