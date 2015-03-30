Blackhawks edge Jets, grab 3rd place in division

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Facing a one-goal deficit after two periods, and staring at a possible fourth loss in five games, the Chicago Blackhawks kept their cool.

They knew they were generating high-quality scoring chances against their division rivals, the Winnipeg Jets, and that a few pucks were bound to find their way into the net.

That was exactly what happened. Left winger Patrick Sharp took advantage of a freak occurrence to tie the game, and center Jonathan Toews tipped home the game-winner with 30.8 seconds remaining to give the Blackhawks a much-needed 4-3 victory at MTS Centre.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville called the game the biggest win of the season for his club, which had been slowly losing touch with the teams at the top of the Western Conference.

“The guys hung in,” he said. “The attitude going into the third period was, ‘Hey, we’ve done a lot of good things, let’s go for 20 (minutes) and see what happens.”

Toews, a Winnipeg native, got his stick on a shot from defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson at the right point and redirected it into the top corner to stun the crowd.

”I don’t think anyone panicked or lost their cool or anything,“ said Toews, the Blackhawks’ captain. ”We’ve all been in situations like that before whether it’s playoffs or regular season.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

“We’re going to have to win games in dramatic fashion sometimes, especially this time of year.”

Centers Andrew Shaw and Brad Richards also scored for Chicago (45-24-6), which moved back into third place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks jumped one point ahead of the Minnesota Wild, who slipped into the top Western Conference wild-card position.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien scored two power-play goals in the second period for the Jets, and right winger Blake Wheeler added a short-handed marker. Winnipeg (39-25-12) remains in the second wild-card spot, two points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Sharp’s goal came on the kind of an unusual play. Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom got tangled up with a linesman along the boards and lost his stick. Enstrom tried to make a play with his glove, but Sharp scooped up the puck, went in alone on Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec and buried a snap shot to tie the game 6:27 into the third period.

“I saw he was tied up and in a little bit of trouble,” Sharp said. “That’s an unfortunate play for them, fortunate for us. We’ve had our fair share of posts and (pucks) staying out, so it’s nice to get a good bounce to go in.”

A despondent Jets coach Paul Maurice didn’t have much to say about the play.

“It’s like an injury,” Maurice said. “You know, you’re angry when it happens, but there isn’t anything you can do about it.”

Jets captain Andrew Ladd said the play was no excuse for failing to at least earn a point in the game.

“It’s always tough to give up the tying goal on that play, but at the same time it’s still a 3-3 hockey game late in the third period and we’ve got to find a way to take that thing to at least overtime,” the left winger said.

Byfuglien’s second goal came on a hard shot from the blue line that cleanly beat Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford with 26 seconds remaining in the second period to give the home team a 3-2 lead. It was the big defenseman’s third goal in two games since returning from injury.

Wheeler finished an end-to-end, short-handed passing play with assists from Ladd and Tyler Myers to give the Jets their first lead of the game at 2-1. The tally at 7:40 of the second period was Wheeler’s fourth short-handed goal of the season.

Richards tied it at 2-2 with his 12th goal of the season on a perfect tip of a Johnny Oduya point shot that went up and over Pavelec’s shoulder at 16:19 of the middle period.

Byfuglien’s first goal somehow went off Crawford’s blocker, over the goalie’s head and off his back before finding the net to make it 1-1 early in the middle frame.

Shaw opened the scoring at 18:30 of the first period, on Chicago’s first power play of the game, pouncing on a puck in the crease and putting it past Pavelec for his 14th goal of the season.

The Jets finished the night with a 34-24 edge in shots. Crawford made 31 saves for the win, while Pavelec stopped 20 shots.

NOTES: Jets C Mathieu Perreault returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. Top C Bryan Little missed an 11th straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane missed a 14th straight game with a fractured clavicle. ... The Jets won three straight meetings between the clubs in Chicago to start the season before Chicago was victorious in Winnipeg on Feb. 6. ... The Jets fell to 12-3-2 in their past 17 home games. ... Corey Crawford started in goal for Chicago two days after being pulled in the first period against Columbus.