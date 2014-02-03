Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

Although the Chicago Blackhawks have dropped five of their last six contests (1-2-3), they have a chance to get back on track and complete a three-game regular-season sweep on Monday, when they visit the struggling Los Angeles Kings. Brandon Saad scored his third goal in two contests in Chicago’s 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose on Saturday and netted the lone tally in the team’s 1-0 triumph over Los Angeles on Dec. 30. Rookie Antti Rantta turned aside 26 shots in the latter contest to register his first career shutout and made 21 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Kings on Dec. 15.

Los Angeles’ scoring troubles continued as it was shut out for the third time in five games and fell for the eighth time in nine contests (1-7-1) with a 2-0 setback to Philadelphia on Saturday. “You have to score to win,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “You can’t get frustrated. You can’t allow guys who are playing well to get frustrated. You have to see if they can work their way out of it.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NHLN-Canada, WGN (Chicago), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (33-10-14): For all of its success, reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago continues to struggle when games venture past regulation. The Blackhawks fell for the 14th time - and 10th in 11 outings - under such circumstances with their setback on Saturday. “You need to come up with a save if you want to win the game in a shootout,” Corey Crawford told ESPN Chicago after permitting all three Sharks to convert in the bonus format.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-21-6): Los Angeles has scored just three goals in the last six contests - and Anze Kopitar has been credited with them all. Jeff Carter has been cooled by the stretch after enjoying a four-game goal-scoring streak. Speaking of former Flyers, Mike Richards continues to sputter and has scored just once in his last 32 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has killed off 22 consecutive short-handed situations.

2. Los Angeles has limped on its power play, converting just 1-of-25 chances over the last seven games.

3. The Kings have lost 15 of their last 20 contests (5-13-2) following an impressive 25-8-4 start to the season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Kings 1