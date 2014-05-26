Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

Jeff Carter and rookie linemates Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson have made their presence known in the Western Conference final. Dubbed “That ‘70s line” in reference to the jersey numbers, the trio looks to continue its momentum and push the defending Stanley Cup champions to the brink of elimination when the Los Angeles Kings host the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 4 on Monday. Carter followed up his four-point performance in Game 2 by collecting a goal and two assists as the Kings seized a 2-1 edge in the series with a 4-3 triumph on Saturday.

Carter has scored four goals and set up four others during the conference final, while the 22-year-old Toffoli’s third tally in as many games snapped a tie late in the second period on Saturday. Although that line has produced seven goals and eight assists in the series, Chicago captain Jonathan Toews has been his team’s primary weapon with three of the club’s eight tallies. “There’s no time for getting discouraged or getting frustrated,” Toews said. “We know we’re going to keep pushing for that next level.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Patrick Kane was a dominant fixture in last season’s playoffs, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as a result. After scoring the series-clinching goal against Minnesota in the second round, Kane has been held off the scoresheet in each of the three contests against Los Angeles. Patrick Sharp, who had a team-leading 34 goals in the regular season, dented the scoresheet for the first time in four contests as he tallied with five seconds remaining in Game 3.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Pearson finished with an assist in Game 3 to join Toffoli in extending their respective point streaks to four games. “I think these guys just hate to lose,” the 21-year-old Pearson said of the team. “From the experience of the older guys right down to us young guys, everyone wants to chip in and do their part. We don’t want to let our teammates down.” Winning in the faceoff circles has been a big part of Los Angeles’ success, highlighted by Jarret Stoll’s 40-for-63 effort in the series.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago C Andrew Shaw returned from a seven-game absence due to a leg injury on Saturday but lost all seven of his faceoffs.

2. Carter’s offensive outburst has him at 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists), one shy of teammate Anze Kopitar (five goals, 15 assists) for the league lead.

3. The Blackhawks have yielded three power-play goals in their last two contests after allowing four in their previous 13.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Kings 1