Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

The Chicago Blackhawks resume their seven-game road trip when they face off against the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Chicago kicked off its trek last Wednesday by edging Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout as captain Jonathan Toews and fellow All-Star Patrick Kane converted in the bonus format. The road trip is the longest of the season for the Blackhawks, who went 5-1-0 on a six-game trek in November.

Los Angeles looks to halt a slide that reached four games (0-2-2) with a 4-2 loss at San Jose last Wednesday. That contest followed a seven-game homestand during which the Kings went an unsatisfactory 1-2-4. Los Angeles, which has won only two of its last 10 overall, dropped a 4-1 home decision to Chicago on Nov. 29.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (30-15-2): Chicago was selected to participate in its NHL-record fourth outdoor game as the league announced it would face the Wild at TCF Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Feb. 21, 2016 as part of the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. The Blackhawks hosted Detroit at Wrigley Field in 2009 and Pittsburgh at Soldier Field in 2014 before facing the Capitals at Nationals Park in Washington on Jan. 1. Toews holds the NHL record for most points in outdoor games with five (two goals, three assists).

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-15-12): Mike Richards’ disappointing season took a turn for the worse Tuesday as the veteran center was assigned to Manchester of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers. The 29-year-old has recorded only five goals and 10 assists in 47 games this season after notching 41 points in 82 contests in 2013-14. Richards registered four straight 20-goal campaigns with Philadelphia before being traded to Los Angeles, where he has yet to eclipse that plateau in four seasons despite helping the franchise to two Stanley Cup championships.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo has four games remaining on his suspension for cross-checking Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault.

2. The Kings summoned C Nick Shore from Manchester after the 22-year-old notched an assist over his first three NHL games prior to the All-Star break.

3. Chicago recalled C Dennis Rasmussen from Rockford of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Kings 2