Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

With the Western Conference's top seed comfortably in their back pocket, the Chicago Blackhawks have prioritized rest over results as they prepare for a potential grueling postseason run. The Blackhawks will look to continue to walk that fine line on Saturday as they play their regular-season finale against the host Los Angeles Kings.

Captain Jonathan Toews, veteran forward Marian Hossa and defensemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook served as healthy scratches on Thursday as a short-handed Chicago squad once again went through the motions and sustained its third straight loss with a 4-0 setback in Anaheim. "That's the only thing you can do right now," rookie Ryan Hartman told the Chicago Sun-Times of the team's recent approach. "Playoffs are coming up. You don't want to think too hard about games like this. You don't want to carry that on your shoulders going into the playoffs." Los Angeles won't have that issue on its hands and limped closer to the end of the season with its eighth loss in 13 outings in Thursday's 4-1 setback to Calgary. Jeff Carter (team-leading 32 goals, 63 points) had an assist for just his third point in his last 11 contests for the Kings, whose 25th-ranked offense has recorded two goals or fewer in 10 of its last 13 games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (50-23-8): While coach Joel Quenneville has done his best to keep his stars fresh, Patrick Kane has kept his foot on the gas by recording 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in his last 29 contests. The reigning Hart Trophy winner admits he understands Quenneville's approach as Chicago plays out the string in the regular season, but isn't interested in taking a shift off. "You're playing in the NHL," Kane told the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's another opportunity to play another game, another challenge. Another opportunity to test ourselves against a good hockey team. I don't think there's any motivation problems in here at all."

ABOUT THE KINGS (38-35-7): Veteran forward Trevor Lewis is intent on a strong finish by scoring in back-to-back games to extend his career-high goal total to 12 while his 24 points are one shy of matching a personal record, set in 2014-15. Former foe-turned-teammate Jarome Iginla knows just what the 30-year-old Lewis brings to the table. "He's a very gritty, determined guy. When you play against him, he's hard to play against," Iginla said. "He's always competing and battling, but he’s also a smart hockey player with some touch and can make plays to go with that grit and determination."

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick owns a 6-3-0 mark with a 1.88 goals-against average at home this season.

2. Chicago has 24 road wins in 2016-17, matching the franchise record set just two years ago.

3. Longtime Kings play-by-play announcer Bob Miller, who had a minor stroke in January, will conclude his 44-year broadcasting career by announcing Saturday's game versus Chicago and Sunday's tilt against Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Blackhawks 2