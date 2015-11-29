Kings 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

LOS ANGELES - Right winger Marian Gaborik scored two goals, including the game winner, as the Los Angeles Kings defeated Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night.

Gaborik took a long lead pass from Kings center Anze Kopitar and sped in alone to beat Chicago goaltender Scott Darling with a wrist shot at 2:04 of the extra time.

Los Angeles (14-8-1) remained atop the Pacific Division with the victory, winning for only the second time in eight games when trailing after two periods. Goaltender Jonathan Quick (11-7-1) stopped 20 Chicago shots for the win.

Chicago (13-9-2) failed to sweep its California trip but finished 3-1-2 on a season-high six-game road trip.

Gaborik scored his fourth goal of the season at 14:05 of the third period to send the game to overtime. Kopitar set up Gaborik for a wrist shot when he gained possession off a turnover by Chicago defenseman Keith Seabrook inside his own zone.

The Kings narrowed the margin to 2-1 in the first minute of the final period. Center Jeff Carter converted his own rebound for his 10th goal of the season at 52 seconds in with left winger and defenseman Christian Ehrhoff drawing assists.

Though Los Angeles carried the play throughout most of the second period, Chicago doubled its lead on defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson’s first goal of the season at 12:56 of the second period. Defenseman Duncan Keith won a puck battle deep in the offensive zone then found Hjalmarsson drifting in from the left point and his slap shot from 50 feet where Hjalmarsson’s slap shot eluded Quick.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane set an NHL record while recording his 14th goal of the season on the power play at 11:10 of the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Keith batted an errant short pass by Kopitar to Kane, who beat Quick cleanly with a snap shot.

With the tally, Kane became the first American-born NHL to earn a point 19 consecutive games, eclipsing the mark set by Eddie Olczyk (Toronto Maple Leafs, 1989-90) and Phil Kessel (Boston Bruins, 2008-09).

Darling (2-2-1) stopped 33 Los Angeles shots in defeat.

NOTES: Chicago scratched D David Rundblad, RW Viktor Tikhonov and C Marko Dano. ... The Blackhawks concluded their annual “Circus” road trip, necessitated by Ringing Bros., Barnum and Bailey invading the United Center. It was their lone trip to California and they will play seven of their next nine games at the Madhouse on West Madison. ... Chicago LW Artemi Panarin looks to be the front-runner for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best rookie. Playing on the same line opposite RW Patrick Kane, he leads all rookies in points with 23 and is second only to Kane on Chicago’s point leaderboard. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal. ... Saturday’s tilt was the first of a four-game homestand for the Kings. When it concludes, Los Angeles will have played 16 of their first 26 matches at Staples Center. ... Multiple sources are reporting that the Kings have put in a bid on the 2017 All-Star Game. Los Angeles last hosted the midseason classic in 2002. ... There is no progress on contract extensions for Los Angeles’ three pending unrestricted free agent - C Anze Kopitar, RW Trevor Lewis and LW Milan Lucic.