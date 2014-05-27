Special teams carry Kings to 3-1 lead in West finals

LOS ANGELES -- Things are looking very familiar around Staples Center these days for the Los Angeles Kings.

As in 2012, when the Kings won their first Stanley Cup championship, they are getting balanced scoring and shutting down the opposition’s best players.

Defensemen Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin each had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 22 saves as Los Angeles defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The victory gives the Kings a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. A win in Game 5 at Chicago on Wednesday would send Los Angeles to the Stanley Cup finals for the second time in three years.

Although the Kings are on the verge of advancing, they know they will need their best effort to send the Blackhawks home for the summer. Los Angeles got off to a blistering start Monday but let Chicago back into the game in the third period.

“We better play a lot better game on Wednesday,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We were good on special teams, but they outplayed us five-on-five.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

The series appears to be the exact opposite of last season’s five-game victory by the Blackhawks in the Western Conference finals. A battered and tired Los Angeles team was dispatched easily in 2013, but this year, the Blackhawks look to be weary and searching for answers.

“We are a new team, they are a new team,” Kings winger Tyler Toffoli said. “We are playing our game and doing the best we can to finish the series.”

Last year, the Blackhawks were down 3-1 in the second round to the Detroit Red Wings before they rallied to win the series and ultimately the Stanley Cup.

“We were in the same position last season, came out of it and were successful,” Chicago winger Patrick Kane said. “Why can’t we do it again?”

If the Blackhawks are unable to rally, special teams will be a major reason why their Cup defense ends. They are struggling to score with the man advantage, and they yielded two power-play goals in the first period Monday to put them in a big hole.

“It just seems like they are scoring in different ways,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “If we just settle down out there, we will be fine.”

The Kings powered to a 3-0 lead in the opening period. Muzzin opened the scoring at 9:13 when he beat Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford from the slot off a feed by Doughty for his fifth goal of the postseason.

Los Angeles doubled the lead on winger Marian Gaborik’s 10th goal of the playoffs at 11:13. Center Anze Kopitar stripped the puck from Keith in the Los Angeles offensive right corner. Kopitar threw a feed in front of the net that Gaborik deflected past Crawford.

Winger Dustin Brown gave Los Angeles a three-goal lead with his third goal of the playoffs on the power play at 15:56.

Los Angeles added to the margin on Doughty’s third goal of the season at 12:43 of the second period. Doughty took a snap shot from the point that eluded Crawford with heavy traffic in front.

Winger Brandon Saad got the Blackhawks to within 4-1 with his fourth goal of the playoffs at 14:03 of the second period. Saad converted a Los Angeles turnover with a backhander that beat Quick from 14 feet.

Winger Bryan Bickell scored at 9:29 of the third period to draw the Blackhawks within two, but they could not get any closer.

Kings winger Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal at 18:58 of the third period.

Crawford made 16 saves while losing his third consecutive start.

NOTES: Chicago did not dress D David Rundblad, LW Jeremy Morin, D Sheldon Brookbank, LW Brandon Mashinter, C Joakim Nordstrom, D Klas Dahlbeck, LW Brandon Bollig and G Jason LaBarbera. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane has not scored a goal since his OT game-winner in Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild that sent Chicago to the Western Conference finals. ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa has a nine game goalless streak. ... Los Angeles scratched C Colin Fraser, D Brayden McNabb, D Robyn Regehr, D Andrew Bodnarchuk, D Jeff Schultz, RW Linden Vey, C Andy Andreoff, C Jordan Nolan and G Jean-Francois Berube. Regehr, a regular until he sustained a knee injury after Game 1 of the Anaheim series, has started to skate with the team, but the timetable for his return to the lineup is uncertain. ... Seventeen players on the Kings’ roster played for the team during its run to the 2012 Stanley Cup championship. .... Kings C Anze Kopitar has scored in 15 of 18 playoff games this season.