Kane leads Blackhawks past Kings, Game 7 awaits

LOS ANGELES -- It only seems fitting that the last two NHL champions will play one game to decide which team will advance to the Stanley Cup finals as the Western Conference representative. In a repeat performance of their Game 5 victory, the Chicago Blackhawks overcame a third period deficit to stave off elimination through the heroics of one of their stars.

Winger Patrick Kane scored two goals and added an assist and goaltender Corey Crawford made 26 saves as the Blackhawks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Friday.

In a see-saw third period that saw the teams score two goals each and trade leads, Kane gained possession on the right boards and drifted to the high slot for a wrist shot that beat Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick through traffic for the game-winning goal at 16:15. It was Kane’s second goal of the game and eighth of the playoffs that sends the series back to Chicago for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

Though both sides claim there is no momentum from game to game, the Blackhawks are clearly the favorite to emerge from the West to defend their championship with a home game at United Center. Their ability to never quit on a game or series was demonstrated once again and have seized the moment has they have over the past two seasons.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

“The Kings had the pressure on them up 3-1 in the series,” Kane said. “The momentum has swung our way but Game 7 will be a tough one because we haven’t won anything yet.”

Stifled in the first four games of the series, Kane was moved to a line with winger Brandon Saad and center Andrew Shaw by Chicago coach Joel Quenneville, and he’s been unstoppable, tallying seven points in the last two Chicago victories.

”It’s amazing what he can do in these big games, said Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. “When our season is on the line and nobody else seems to be able to do it the same way he does it, it’s pretty amazing.”

The Kings will try to defy the odds once again with a Game 7 road win and remain optimistic that they will replicate their efforts in the first two playoff series against San Jose and Anaheim. Though their offense continues to produce, their inability to close down the Blackhawks late in games has been the reason why the series is now tied.

“It’s been our problem the last two games, giving up too many goals,” said Kings winger Dustin Brown. “That’s the result of making mistakes in the neutral zone and mistakes on coverage. If we clean that up, we’re good.”

Defenseman Drew Doughty echoes Brown’s thoughts.

“We have a one game playoff here in their building to punch a ticket to the finals,” said Doughty.“We have to focus and learn from our mistakes tonight and go in there ready to play.”

Down 2-1 entering the third period, the Kings rallied to take a short-lived lead with two goals in a 2:06 span. Doughty’s fourth goal of the playoffs knotted the game at 2 at 5:32. Doughty gained possession at the Chicago blue line and beat Crawford with a wrist shot helped by a screen from center Mike Richards.

Los Angeles took the lead on a power-play goal by defenseman Alec Martinez at 7:28 of the third. Martinez wrist shot from 35 feet eluded Crawford with Doughty drawing the lone assist.

Chicago fought back to tie the game on defenseman Duncan Keith’s fourth goal of the playoffs at 11:34 of the final frame. Keith’s wrist from 38 feet beat Quick to his stick side with Kane and center Andrew Shaw drawing assists.

The Kings opened the scoring on winger Dwight King’s goal at 17:03 of the first period. Kane tied the game at 1 at 1:12 of the second period, one-timing a pass from center Jonathon Toews from the slot past Quick. Just 1:37 later, the Blackhawks took their first lead of the game when winger Ben Smith drove behind the net and played the puck off Quick’s skates and in.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Brandon Saad registered a playoff career-high three points in Chicago’s Game 5 double OT win. ... Chicago did not dress D David Rundblad, LW Jeremy Morin, C Peter Regin, RW Kris Versteeg, LW Brandon Mashinter, C Joakim Nordstrom, D Klas Dahlbeck and G Jason LaBarbera. Versteeg, a regular starter, was a healthy scratch after a poor defensive effort in Game 5. ... Los Angeles scratched C Colin Fraser, D Brayden McNabb, D Robyn Regehr, D Andrew Bodnarchuk, D Jeff Schultz, RW Linden Vey, C Andy Andreoff, C Jordan Nolan and G Jean-Francois Berube.