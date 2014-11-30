Richards’ two goals power Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES -- The last time Brad Richards played at Staples Center he watched the Los Angeles Kings hoist the Stanley Cup. On this visit, Richards did much of the celebrating.

His two goals sparked the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-1 victory over the Kings before a sellout crowd of 18,471 on Saturday night.

“The feeling is I wish I would have done it the last game I was in here,” said Richards, who didn’t score a goal as a member of a New York Rangers team that fell in five games to the Kings for the Cup last season.

Richards signed as a free agent with the Blackhawks during the offseason.

”It would have kept the series going. It’s a little different. It’s funny, too, because I‘m on a team that they beat to get to us.

“Coming in here was a little bittersweet, but you turn the page in life, especially season to season. It’s a whole new ballgame now and hopefully we can create better memories.”

In their first meeting since the Kings defeated the Blackhawks in a memorable seven-game series in last season’s Western Conference Finals, Chicago dictated from the start. In doing so, the Blackhawks (15-8-1) won their sixth game in their last seven outings and finished 5-1-0 on their six-game road trip.

“This is a tough barn to play in and extremely tough team,” said left winger Kris Versteeg, who had two assists in the win. “They’re big and physical and they’ll make you pay every time you touch the puck. This was no easy game tonight. We really worked for it. Just happy to get two points.”

The Kings (12-7-5) have lost three of their last four games.

“We didn’t have a good first period,” Kings forward Anze Kopitar said. “We put ourselves behind the eight-ball right away. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing in this league, catch-up hockey is not easy.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced and Kings netminder Jonathan Quick saved 21 of 24 shots.

Two goals in the first period were enough for the Blackhawks.

“They’re the best team in the league, and that’s clear through the first two months of the year,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “If you’re going to give them two goals, you’re probably going to get your (rear end) kicked, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Chicago took a 1-0 lead on a goal by left winger Daniel Carcillo, who followed his own shot by swatting the puck out of the air while in the crease and smacked it past Quick at 1:52 of the first period. It was Carcillo’s third goal of the season.

Richards gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead late in the first. Richards, who also had a goal in Chicago’s 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, fielded a pass from Versteeg and squeezed a winner past Quick for his fifth goal with 2:01 remaining in the first period.

“It was nice to see him score a couple and have a couple of other good looks, too, tonight and also last night,” Versteeg said. “When Richards shoots and is making plays, he’s a heck of a player.”

Los Angeles cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:53 of the second period when center Jordan Nolan misdirected a shot by defenseman Jake Muzzin that bounced off Crawford and into the net for his first goal this season.

However, the Blackhawks answered a short time later when Richards scored again, converting a beautiful pass from defenseman Michal Rozsival on a rush and scoring for a 3-1 advantage at 8:14 of the second.

Left winger Brandon Saad added an empty-netter with 1:49 remaining in the game.

NOTES: The two clubs have captured four of the last five Stanley Cups. ... Los Angeles RW Marian Gaborik didn’t play because of an upper-body injury. The Kings also were without D Alec Martinez, who scored the series-clinching goal against the Blackhawks in Game 7 of last season’s Western Conference finals, for the seventh consecutive game with a finger injury. C Andy Andreoff was another scratch for Los Angeles. ... Chicago D Adam Clendening and LW Jeremy Morin were both healthy scratches. ... Chicago LW Patrick Sharp missed his 11th consecutive game with a right knee injury. ... The Blackhawks, who capped a six-game road trip against the Kings, begin a two-game homestand Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. ... The Kings host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.