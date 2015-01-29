Muzzin’s late goal pushes Kings past Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES -- After dropping seven of their previous eight games, the Los Angeles Kings were determined to show they still could beat a good hockey team.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin scored the game-winning goal at 16:23 of the third period, and the Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 before a sellout crowd of 18,525 at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

“Tonight was a night that we wanted to prove to ourselves that we could win big games, and we did it,” said Kings center Tyler Toffoli, who scored the tying goal about three minutes before Muzzin’s winner. “One game at a time, and we got 34 left.”

Muzzin’s goal occurred after he gained possession following a faceoff between Kings center Anze Kopitar and Blackhawks center Brad Richards. Muzzin ripped a shot just below the blue line and past Chicago goalie Corey Crawford as Los Angeles temporarily ended a rough patch.

“We didn’t get the puck out when we clearly should have,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “They got the momentum back on that play and scored right off the faceoff. Definitely a tough loss.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Kings

Goaltender Jonathan Quick recorded 26 saves as the Kings (21-15-12) snapped a four-game losing streak and prevailed in another showdown between the two clubs that claimed four of the past five Stanley Cups. It was just Quick’s second win this calendar year.

Crawford stopped 23 of 27 shots as Chicago (30-16-2) had its two-game winning streak end. The Blackhawks won seven of their previous eight contests at Staples before Wednesday’s setback.

Kings center Jeff Carter scored two goals and earned an assist in the win. Los Angeles is 10-0-0 when Carter records a multi-point game.

“Every time you play them, it’s an intense, exciting game,” said Carter, who has goals in the past two games. “If you can’t get up to play a game like this as a player, there’s something wrong with you. We enjoy it, a big battle for us tonight. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Chicago went up 3-2 at 2:25 of the third period, when left winger Teuvo Teravainen led a rush down center ice and dumped a pass to center Andrew Shaw, who nailed a top-shelf goal over Quick. It was the ninth goal of the season for Shaw and the 50th of his NHL career.

Toffoli, who missed the previous six games with mononucleosis, tied the score with a blast for his 13th goal of the season with 6:11 remaining.

“It was huge,” Toffoli said of his goal. “It was the last game at home for a while, and playing against a really good team like Chicago, I think we played really well tonight.”

Right winger Patrick Kane gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, gathering a deflection off the stick of Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb and slipping it past Quick for his 23rd goal this season at 1:58 of the first period.

Carter tied the score after fielding a pass from McNabb and ripping a shot past Crawford at 8:42 of the first.

After Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty skated off for a tripping penalty, Chicago took advantage. Kane connected on a cross-ice pass to left winger Patrick Sharp, who buried it with a wrist shot on the power-play goal. His 10th tally of the season gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 11:42 of the first.

Carter tied the score at 2 with a power-play goal just 1:45 into the second period. He grabbed the puck along the boards, slipped through two Chicago defenders and powered a winner past Crawford.

“Guys showed up, and they were prepared and ready,” Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We hung in there. It was looking pretty good for us with that 3-2 lead late in the third. We just found a way to blow it.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks captured the initial meeting 4-1 on Nov. 29 at Staples Center. The teams clash again in their regular-season finale March 30 at United Center. ... Chicago LW Daniel Carcillo, who is suspended, celebrated his 30th birthday. D Tim Erixon and C Dennis Rasumssen also were unavailable for the Blackhawks. ... The Kings scratched D Jamie McBain and C Andy Andreoff. ... The Blackhawks resume their six-game road trip with back-to-back contests against the Anaheim Ducks (Friday) and the San Jose Sharks (Saturday). ... The Kings begin a five-game Eastern swing in Boston against the Bruins on Saturday. They also visit the Washington Capitals (Feb. 3), Florida Panthers (Feb. 5), Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 7) and Columbus Blue Jackets (Feb. 9).