Carter's OT goal gives Kings fifth straight victory

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Carter came through for the Los Angeles Kings again.

Carter scored the game-winning goal at 1:06 in overtime, lifting the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Carter, who scored his club-high 10th goal and also recorded an assist, has an NHL-leading six game-winners. Carter took a pass from Tyler Toffoli and delivered from the left circle, allowing the Kings (12-9-1) to win their season-high fifth in a row. Carter also tops the Kings with 19 points.

"He definitely has his mojo going right now," said Tanner Pearson, Carter's linemate. "Tyler and I are along for the ride, but he is definitely playing his game. This is Jeff Carter and we know how he plays. He is rolling right now, but we have to keep on doing our thing and he'll keep on doing his."

The Kings are 9-2 at home, where they have captured sixth straight wins.

Goaltender Peter Budaj stopped 18 of 19 shots for the Kings.

"The boys are playing very good in front of me and doing everything right," said Budaj, who is 12-6-1. "We're getting the wins and that's very good. We have to keep going and stay positive; not get too high and get ready for the next one."

Goalie Scott Darling recorded 27 saves for the Blackhawks (14-6-3), who were playing the second end of a back-to-back after a 3-2 victory Friday over the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has lost three of its last four.

Still, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was pleased with his club's effort.

"We did some good things tonight," Quenneville said. "The third period, everybody played it tight and close. In the (other) 40 minutes, we had it pretty even as well. You've got to kill a penalty in the last minute (of regulation), you're just hoping to get it into overtime. (Carter) makes a great shot."

On their first shot on goal, the Blackhawks grabbed a 1-0 lead when Patrick Kane misdirected a blast fired by Duncan Keith through the legs of Kings defenseman Derek Forbort and into the net at 11:21 of the first period. It was Kane's eighth goal this season.

In the second, Alec Martinez gathered a pass from Carter and ripped a shot past Darling to tie the score 57 seconds into the period. For Martinez, it was his fifth goal this year and extended his points' streak to five games. Martinez also tied Garry Galley (44) for eighth on the Kings all-time goals list among defensemen.

The Kings had a goal by Toffoli waved off in the opening two minutes after a review. Toffoli scored by backhanding a rebound past Darling, but the tally was nullified after Pearson was whistled for interference by pushing Niklas Hjalmarsson into Darling.

The Kings outshot the Blackhawks 13-4 in the opening period and 11-7 in the second.

Overall, Quenneville said the Blackhawks have improved their play during the seven-game road trip, finishing it 3-3-1.

"I think it's progressed here. I think it's been better, how we've played defensively. We're a little bit unpredictable in some areas without the puck. I still think we can be better with it," Quenneville said.

Keith agreed.

"I think the last couple of games, we've played better than we have for most the year, as far as being a team," Keith said. "We've played some good teams and it comes down to a few plays here and there that we need to be better on."

Los Angeles right winger Marian Gaborik made his season debut after being out with a broken foot. Gaborik logged 11:49 of ice time.

"He got better as the game went on," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. "I think it's going to take some time."

Chicago center Jonathan Toews missed his second straight contest with an upper-body injury.

NOTES: Kings C Anze Kopitar passed Mattias Norstrom for sixth on the franchise's career list for games played with 781. ... The Blackhawks scratched RW Jordan Tooto and D Michal Rozsival. D Matt Greene, RW Teddy Purcell and LW Kyle Clifford were unavailable for the Kings. ... This is the second of three meetings between the clubs. The Blackhawks, who won the initial game 3-0 on Oct. 30 in Chicago, will visit Staples Center again on April 8. ... Chicago is 17-5-3 against Los Angeles since the 2009-10 season. ... The Blackhawks, who capped their seven-game trip against the Kings, resume play Tuesday at home against the Florida Panthers. ... The Kings host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.