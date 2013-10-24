Preview: Blackhawks at Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend their point streak to seven contests and sweep a two-game trip to the Sunshine State when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Backup Nikolai Khabibulin, who helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2004, is expected to be in net for the Blackhawks as they try to stay unbeaten against Eastern Conference foes. Tampa Bay came from behind for a 3-2 shootout victory at Chicago on Oct. 5 and has been idle since a 5-0 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Khabibulin made 17 saves to defeat the New York Islanders in his only appearance this season after being signed as a free agent. The veteran must deal with Steven Stamkos, who boasts seven goals and 10 points in six career games against Chicago, and the only remaining member of Tampa Bay’s 2003-2004 squad in Martin St. Louis. The Lightning are 3-2-0 on a seven-game homestand.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (6-1-2): Captain Jonathan Toews came through with his third goal of the season and had the shootout winner in the 3-2 triumph at Florida on Tuesday. Coach Joel Quenneville is still waiting for his team to break out offensively as Toews has totaled only five points and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane is tied for the team lead with six. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has registered six assists and a plus-seven rating – both team highs – and defenseman Johnny Oduya continues to shine with a plus-6 rating.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-3-0): Tampa Bay has had plenty of time to lick the wounds from its worst performance of the season. “We’ve got to put this in the past,” Lightning goalie Ben Bishop told reporters after the loss to the Bruins. “We’ve got a very hard test coming up in the defending Stanley Cup champions. We can be a lot better, and we will be.” Bishop looks to rebound from his first loss in six outings and St. Louis has been held without a point for two straight games - a feat that did not happen when he won the NHL scoring title last season.

OVERTIME

1. Khabibulin, who played 192 regular-season games for the Lightning from 2001-2004, was 16-7 with five shutouts and a 1.71 save percentage during the Stanley Cup-winning playoff run.

2. The Lightning are 1-for-14 on the power play the last three games after converting 6-of-14 chances in the previous four.

3. Blackhawks D Mike Kostka suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s practice and will be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Lightning 2